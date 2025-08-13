Julie Chrisley's Prison Romance Confession: Reality Star Tells All About Her Relationships With Other Women Behind Bars Months After Trump Pardon
Julie Chrisley has opened up about life on the inside, including speculation about her relationships with some of her fellow female prison inmates, RadarOnline.com can report.
Julie, 52, and her husband, Todd, 56, were released from prison in late May after receiving pardons from President Trump following their 2022 bank fraud and tax evasion convictions.
Since getting out of the clink, the couple have been on a whirlwind media tour describing their experiences.
On Wednesday's episode of the Chrisley Confessions 2.0 podcast, Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kandi Burruss asked Julie bluntly about any possible prison romances.
"Did anybody ever hit on you?" Burruss asked.
Julie seemed surprised by the question before admitting: "Hit on me? No. No, they really didn’t." She also admitted the possibility of a prison affair "never crossed my mind."
Mother Knows Best
Julie explained that she filled a different role among the inmates.
"I think people, because of the show, they had this (idea) she’s everybody's mom," Julie explained, adding: "The girls felt like I was their mom in there. They were on their best behavior.
"Everybody was sweet to me."
The former reality star spent her prison term at FMC Lexington in Kentucky after pleading guilty to tax evasion and bank and wire fraud alongside her husband, Todd Chrisley. While Julie served seven years, Todd, 56, was handed a 12-year sentence at the Federal Prison Camp in Pensacola, Florida.
The couple reunited in May 2025 after receiving pardons from Trump.
Did Todd Have An Affair With A Man?
Julie wasn't the only one asked about same-sex affairs. This time, Todd dropped by Burruss' Speak on That podcast, where he used a post-prison interview to blast rumors that he had a gay affair with former business associate Mark Braddock.
Braddock made the affair claims while testifying against Todd in his 2022 trial for bank fraud, wire fraud, and tax evasion.
"Let’s just be very clear: If I had f----- him once, he’d have come back for seconds," Todd proudly boasted. "He said it was a one-time thing, thinks it was an experiment. You ain’t experimenting on s---! You know what you’re doing.
"I don't need to experiment with giving head. If I wanted to give head, I'd give head," the former USA network star confidently bragged.
Prison Life Revealed
Before reporting to a Florida prison in January 2023, Todd made catty comments about why he never would have remotely considered hooking up with Braddock during an episode of his Chrisley Confessions podcast.
"What insulted me the most is that, out of all these 54 years, for me to finally be accused of being with a man, it would be someone who looked like Mark Braddock," Todd huffed.
He went on to jeer Braddock's appearance, saying he was "someone that looks like a thumb."
Todd then gave his former business associate credit for having good taste in who he'd want to get with, making a racy comment to his son, Chase Chrisley.
“Let me tell you something. I could understand if you’d have had sex with me, it would [make] you crazy. I get that," he snarked. "There have been many who have been d---notized by your daddy."