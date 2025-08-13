Priscilla Presley's Legal Battle Erupts: Elvis' Widow Sued for $50M by Ex-Business Partners in Bombshell Lawsuit and is Accused of 'Pulling the Plug' on Daughter Lisa Marie After She Suffered Cardiac Arrest
Priscilla Presley has been accused of "pulling the plug" on her daughter Lisa Marie's life support as part of an alleged money grab, RadarOnline.com can report, as her multi-million dollar legal fight with her former business associates turns ugly.
Elvis' ex had previously accused her former partners of elder abuse and financial fraud.
In response, Brigitte Kruse and Kevin Fialko have just filed a countersuit demanding $50million and accusing the 80-year-old of refusing to pay them.
And in a shocking claim, they allege in court documents that Priscilla "ignored the warning signs" just before Lisa Marie died from cardiac arrest after an intestinal obstruction following previous gastric bypass surgery on purpose as part of a family financial feud.
According to the new filing: "Priscilla, who knew that Lisa was in the process of taking steps to remove her as the sole trustee of Lisa’s irrevocable life insurance trust, saw an opportunity to regain control."
The lawsuit states that even though Lisa Marie had a "clear directive to prolong her life," Priscilla "pulled the plug within hours of Lisa being admitted" to the hospital.
Priscilla's attorney, Marty Singer, responded to TMZ and claimed the lawsuit is "nothing more than a sad and vicious attempt to falsely tarnish the reputation of an eighty-year-old woman."
He added: "These fabricated claims have absolutely no validity, and we are confident this case will be dismissed."
Vicious Legal Battle
As RadarOnline.com previously reported in July 2024, Priscilla sued memorabilia dealer Kruse, arguing she and Fialko convinced her to sign over as much as 80 percent of her earnings in a predatory deal, which ended up being more than $1million.
The lawsuit claimed Kruse "prey(ed) on an older woman by gaining her trust, isolating her from the most important people in her life, and dup[ed] her into believing that they would take care of her, personally and financially, while their real goal was to drain her of every last penny she had."
Per the documents, Kruse was labeled a "con artist and pathological liar," who "meticulously" manipulated Priscilla into the arrangement.
Breach of Contract
However, Kruse claimed in a breach of contract lawsuit filed against Priscilla in September 2023 that she oversaw the star's affairs, and at one point, she claimed Presley owed $700,000 in unpaid taxes and was about "60 days away from financial collapse."
But according to Presley's lawsuit, she claimed she met Kruse back in 2021 and would allegedly send a handful of texts a day, which would say "how much she loved and admired her."
Her lawsuit also claimed that Kruse and co-conspirators convinced Priscilla her former advisors were "either deceitful or incompetent" and making "massive payments ... to themselves from Presley’s bank accounts."
Financial Uprising
Priscilla is no stranger to dealing with the courts, as she found herself battling her granddaughter, Riley Keough, following the death of Lisa Marie over the late star's $35million estate.
The duo settled their differences, with Keough reportedly agreeing to give her famous grandma a $1million lump-sum payment.
According to the agreement, Keough, 36, now oversees her late mother’s estate and the sub-trusts for her 16-year-old twin sisters, Harper and Finley Lockwood, and vowed to safeguard and invest the money "in a manner consistent with the needs of the beneficiaries, and not influenced by the desire of a Trustee."