Priscilla Presley's Legal Battle Erupts: Elvis' Widow Sued for $50M by Ex-Business Partners in Bombshell Lawsuit and is Accused of 'Pulling the Plug' on Daughter Lisa Marie After She Suffered Cardiac Arrest

In response, Brigitte Kruse and Kevin Fialko have just filed a countersuit demanding $50million and accusing the 80-year-old of refusing to pay them.

And in a shocking claim, they allege in court documents that Priscilla "ignored the warning signs" just before Lisa Marie died from cardiac arrest after an intestinal obstruction following previous gastric bypass surgery on purpose as part of a family financial feud.

According to the new filing: "Priscilla, who knew that Lisa was in the process of taking steps to remove her as the sole trustee of Lisa’s irrevocable life insurance trust, saw an opportunity to regain control."

The lawsuit states that even though Lisa Marie had a "clear directive to prolong her life," Priscilla "pulled the plug within hours of Lisa being admitted" to the hospital.

Priscilla's attorney, Marty Singer, responded to TMZ and claimed the lawsuit is "nothing more than a sad and vicious attempt to falsely tarnish the reputation of an eighty-year-old woman."

He added: "These fabricated claims have absolutely no validity, and we are confident this case will be dismissed."