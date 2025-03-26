Priscilla Presley's Huge 7-Figure Salary for 2024 Exposed As Part of Bitter $1Million Court War — As She Accuses Ex-Associate of Trying to 'Drain Away' Her Cash

The court filing comes as her financial elder abuse lawsuit against ex-associate Brigitte Kruse heats up. Kruse, who has filed a lawsuit against the 79-year-old over business dealings, has denied any wrongdoing.

Kruse's lawyer told TMZ: "The (elder abuse lawsuit) filed is a retaliatory lawsuit due to the one filed by Priscilla's business partners last year. We are confident that the facts will speak for themselves, and justice will prevail.

"It saddens all of us who dropped our lives to provide aid to a woman who needed help and she is now attempting to use her celebrity status to ruin the lives of kind, hardworking people."