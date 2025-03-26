Priscilla Presley's Huge 7-Figure Salary for 2024 Exposed As Part of Bitter $1Million Court War — As She Accuses Ex-Associate of Trying to 'Drain Away' Her Cash
Priscilla Presley reported a seven-figure earning from 2024 as the legal fight with her former business associate ramps up in court, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Priscilla filed a declaration on March 20 stating she brought in a staggering $1,000,000 from "34 paid appearances worldwide" last year.
The court filing comes as her financial elder abuse lawsuit against ex-associate Brigitte Kruse heats up. Kruse, who has filed a lawsuit against the 79-year-old over business dealings, has denied any wrongdoing.
Kruse's lawyer told TMZ: "The (elder abuse lawsuit) filed is a retaliatory lawsuit due to the one filed by Priscilla's business partners last year. We are confident that the facts will speak for themselves, and justice will prevail.
"It saddens all of us who dropped our lives to provide aid to a woman who needed help and she is now attempting to use her celebrity status to ruin the lives of kind, hardworking people."
According to Priscilla's recent filing, she stated she made 12 public appearances in 2023 but could not recall "how much I actually received in income from" the appearances.
Her filing continued: "In 2024, I made 34 paid appearances worldwide, earning total gross revenue of approximately $1,000,000 across 34 appearances."
Priscilla further stated she had two appearances in Florida last year in which she earned $62,000.
Elvis' ex-wife added: "For my income, I rely heavily on my appearances, which are typically done as part of a series of stage discussion I call 'An Evening With Priscilla.' Defendants know that this is my primary source of income and how I am able to pay my bills.
"Recently, in an effort to directly and improperly interfere with my ability to earn a living, (Brigitte) and (the other associate) (through the companies they created for their benefit) have begun barraging my contractual partners, associates, personal assistants and family members, with a series of baseless cease and desist letters, demanding that everyone in my life stop doing business with me or assisting me earn a living.
"I have had to incur significant fees and costs trying to defend against these baseless threatening letters."
Priscilla is currently arguing in court with Kruse over which state their legal battle will be heard in.
A judge has yet to rule whether or not the case will be heard in California.
She has accused Kruse, who she met in 2021 when she was running an Elvis memorabilia auction house, and another associate of conspiring to take control of her finances and "drain every last penny she had."
She further accused Kruse of cutting her off from her long-time team and enter deals in which she paid Kruse and the other associate 80 percent of her income from the business.
Priscilla alleged she was "duped" by Kruse and only learned about the alleged financial abuse years later.
One deal allegedly threatened her relationship with Priscilla director Sofia Coppola. She claimed Kruse negotiated a deal in which she would be paid $500,000 from the film and that the deal was made in November 2021, "well before (Brigitte) duped me into giving her authority and control over my finances."