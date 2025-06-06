EXCLUSIVE: Inside Priscilla Presley's Brutal Financial Fight — Including Concerns Stress Could Kill Her and Lawsuit Ruining 80th Birthday

As previously reported in July 2024, Priscilla filed a lawsuit and claimed memorabilia dealer Brigitte Kruse convinced her to sign over as much as 80 percent of her earnings in a predatory deal, which ended up being more than $1 million.

The lawsuit claimed Kruse and collaborators "prey[ed] on an older woman by gaining her trust, isolating her from the most important people in her life, and dup[ed] her into believing that they would take care of her — personally and financially — while their real goal was to drain her of every last penny she had."

Per the documents, Kruse was labeled a "con artist and pathological liar," who "meticulously" manipulated the 80-year-old into the arrangement.