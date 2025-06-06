EXCLUSIVE: Inside Priscilla Presley's Brutal Financial Fight — Including Concerns Stress Could Kill Her and Lawsuit Ruining 80th Birthday
Priscilla Presley's brutal cash fight details have been revealed.
Not only is Presley, 80, still reeling from the tragic death of her Lisa Marie Presley — she is also having to deal with painful legal drama with those she has accused of elder abuse and financial fraud, and pals are worried it's taking a major toll on her, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Lisa's Legal Nightmare
As previously reported in July 2024, Priscilla filed a lawsuit and claimed memorabilia dealer Brigitte Kruse convinced her to sign over as much as 80 percent of her earnings in a predatory deal, which ended up being more than $1 million.
The lawsuit claimed Kruse and collaborators "prey[ed] on an older woman by gaining her trust, isolating her from the most important people in her life, and dup[ed] her into believing that they would take care of her — personally and financially — while their real goal was to drain her of every last penny she had."
Per the documents, Kruse was labeled a "con artist and pathological liar," who "meticulously" manipulated the 80-year-old into the arrangement.
The Fight Back
However, Kruse claimed in a breach of contract lawsuit filed against Priscilla in September 2023 that she oversaw the 80-year-old star's affairs, and at one point, she claimed Presley owed $700,000 in unpaid taxes and was about "60 days away from financial collapse."
But according to Presley's lawsuit, she claimed she met Kruse back in 2021 and would allegedly send a handful of texts a day which would say "how much she loved and admired her."
Presley’s suit insists that Kruse wormed her way into her life after meeting her in 2021 and sent her “multiple text messages a day ... telling her how much she loved and admired her."
The 80-year-old's lawsuit also claimed how Kruse and co-conspirators convinced Priscilla her former advisors were "either deceitful or incompetent" and making "massive payments ... to themselves from Presley’s bank accounts."
Family Support
Over the years, Presley has been through so many tragedies.
Her only child with Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie, suffered cardiac arrest from a bowel obstruction in January 2023 and died at the age of 54.
An insider said: "Priscilla has been through the wringer with Lisa Marie’s death and (her son) Navarone's ongoing struggles. The concern now is that all of this adversity is just too much with the legal drama and her having to run around the country to make celebrity appearances in order to make ends meet. It’s wearing her down."
Between her daughter's death and now the legal nightmare, pals are worried about her and her health.
A source shared: "She shouldn’t have to work so hard at this point in her life, but it’s a necessity because of the alleged swindling and poor decisions that she’s made. I’m worried about her — and her health!"
EXCLUSIVE: Watch the Footage That Could Ruin Sean 'Diddy' Combs’ Chance at Trump Pardon — With Video Resurfacing of Rapper Campaigning for Democrats and Branding The Don a 'Motherf-----'
Despite the pain, Presley is leaning on her family — especially her grandchildren, Riley Keough, 36, and 16-year-old twins Harper and Finley Lockwood — for support.
A source said: "It’s a terrible shame that this drama ruined Priscilla’s 80th birthday. She should be kicking up her heels and enjoying what time she has left — rather than doggedly fighting off these hucksters in court."