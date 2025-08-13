Jennifer Aniston Admits To Still Swapping Stories About Ex-Husband Brad Pitt With Actor's Ex-Fiancée Gwyneth Paltrow Years After Messy Love Triangle Scandal — 'How Can We Not?'

One A-list actress married Brad Pitt, and the other was engaged to him, and both ladies still love dishing the dirt about their handsome mutual ex.

Jennifer Aniston has admitted she and good pal Gwyneth Paltrow swap stories about the 61-year-old actor to this day.

"Oh, of course," The Morning Show star, 56, dished to Vanity Fair in an interview. "How can we not? We’re girls."