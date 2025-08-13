Jennifer Aniston Admits To Still Swapping Stories About Ex-Husband Brad Pitt With Actor's Ex-Fiancée Gwyneth Paltrow Years After Messy Love Triangle Scandal — 'How Can We Not?'
One A-list actress married Brad Pitt, and the other was engaged to him, and both ladies still love dishing the dirt about their handsome mutual ex.
Jennifer Aniston has admitted she and good pal Gwyneth Paltrow swap stories about the 61-year-old actor to this day.
"Oh, of course," The Morning Show star, 56, dished to Vanity Fair in an interview. "How can we not? We’re girls."
Brad Pitt's First Engagement
Aniston said she met Paltrow, 51, when she costarred with her Friends castmate David Schwimmer in the 1996 comedy The Pallbearer.
“Ironically, I went to her and Brad’s engagement party,” the Emmy winner spilled about how she was there to cheer on Paltrow after Pitt popped the question in 1996, after two years of dating. The duo broke up the following year.
Aniston began dating Pitt in 1998 after being set up by their respective managers. The pair wed in a lavish Malibu ceremony in front of a slew of celebrity pals in July 2000, before splitting five years later after the hunky actor infamously fell for his Mr. and Mrs. Smith costar, Angelia Jolie.
Real Life 'Soap Opera'
The first time Aniston spoke publicly about her heartbreaking and humiliating split from Pitt was with Vanity Fair in August 2005. She looked back on that time in her current interview while discussing taking such a painful public wallop involving the "the love triangle."
“It was such juicy reading for people. If they didn’t have their soap operas, they had their tabloids,” she noted about the scandalous situation involving her ex-husband and his now ex-wife.
“It’s a shame that it had to happen, but it happened. And boy did I take it personally," Aniston spilled about being part of the amorous entanglement that she never asked to be part of.
'Terrible Taste in Women'
In addition to chatting about Pitt's rollercoaster life, Aniston and Paltrow share wellness tips that keep both women so youthful-looking in their 50s.
“We’re always swapping advice — 'What are you doing for that? Do you have a new doctor for that?,'" the We're the Millers star told the outlet.
The ladies have come a long way, especially considering how Paltrow felt "sad" after Pitt and Aniston got engaged in November 1999, author Amy Odell wrote in her biography about the Oscar winner.
Odell claimed while at the Toronto Film Festival in 2000, a reporter asked Paltrow "how she felt about Brad Pitt marrying Jennifer Aniston [in July of that year]. 'Are you really asking me this question?'" the star angrily replied, with eyes shooting "daggers."
"I can’t comment on this kind of thing," Paltrow snapped back, although Odell wrote that the Iron Man star relished telling her pals how Pitt had "terrible taste in women" when referring to Aniston.
Why Gwyneth Paltrow Split From Brad Pitt
Paltrow would go on to admit in 2015 she was the one who screwed things up between herself and the Troy star.
"I definitely fell in love with him. He was so gorgeous and sweet. I mean, he was Brad Pitt!" she gushed during an appearance on Howard Stern's Sirius XM show.
"I was such a kid — I was 22 when we met," she said about falling for Pitt at such a young age.
"It's taken me until 40 to get my head out of my a--. You can't make that decision when you're 22 years old," Paltrow dished about the prospect of getting married to the Oklahoma-born Oscar winner.
"I wasn't ready, and he was too good for me."