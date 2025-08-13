Your tip
Chris Watts Crime Scene Photos Resurface 7 Years After He Slaughtered Wife and Kids — As Killer Now Lives With 'Regret' Behind Bars

Chris Watts' sick crime continues to shock true crime followers.

Aug. 13 2025, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

Chris Watts rocked the nation when he confessed to murdering his wife and two kids, burying them at his place of work in a gruesome crime that is still difficult to comprehend seven years later.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the crime scene photos now that the convicted killer is said to have regrets after murdering Shanann Watts and his daughters Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3, on August 13, 2018.

WARNING: GRAPHIC PHOTOS BELOW

Details Of The Horrific Crime

Photo of Chris Watts, Shanann Watts, and their daughters.
Source: Supplied

Chris killed his wife and their two kids on August 13, 2018.

In the early morning hours of that tragic day, Chris strangled his pregnant wife at the family's home in Frederick, Colorado. He then killed their two young girls by suffocation.

Chris, 33 years old at the time, then drove their dead bodies out to an oil storage facility, where he dug a shallow grave for Shanann and put his daughters' bodies into oil tanks.

Before his confession, Chris had reported his wife and kids missing, even giving police permission to search his home, where responding officers found several of Shanann's items, including a cell phone, purse, and medicine. However, there were no signs of them.

Initially, Chris told investigators he was not sure where his wife would be and claimed he last saw her at 5:15 A.M. that morning.

Photo of Chris Watts
Source: MEGA

Chris reported his wife and kids missing before admitting to murdering them.

Photo of Chris Watts
Source: FREDERICK POLICE DEPT.

He admitted to strangling his wife and suffocating his daughters, burying all three at his workplace.

He additionally pleaded for his wife to come home in eerie local news interviews taken from outside their home. The FBI would join the investigation, and after failing a polygraph test, Chris confessed to his father, Ronnie, and then to authorities.

Chris would plead guilty in court and was convicted of nine total charges: five counts of first-degree murder, one count of unlawful termination of a pregnancy, and three counts of tampering with a dead body.

He was sentenced to five life sentences to be served at the Dodge Correctional Institution, a maximum-security prison in Wisconsin.

Seven years after the shocking crime, Chris is said to be filled with regret.

Photo of Bloody Shirt
Source: FREDERICK POLICE DEPT.

Crime scene photos showed a bloody shirt along with other crucial evidence.

Photo of evidence
Source: FREDERICK POLICE DEPT.

A motive was never clear, but many believe it was so Chris could start a new life with his mistress.

Does He Regret His Crime?

Photo of Chris Watts
Source: NETFLIX

The killer was sentenced to rot behind bars for life.

"He's sad that everyone is hurting," a friend, Kim, told People about the killer's mindset. "He wishes he could go back in time. He wishes he had handled things differently."

Despite Kim's comments, previously leaked jailhouse letters written by Chris told another story. In the letters, Chris appeared to blame everyone but himself for his crime, claiming his wife was a "control freak" who didn't give him attention.

He also claimed it was Shanann's fault he was having an affair with his mistress, Nichol Kessinger, whom he branded a "harlot" and an "evil woman" who tempted him with "flattering speech" and "lust in her eyes and flesh."

While a motive has never been confirmed, investigators believe Chris committed the heinous crime to be with Kessiner.

Photo of shallow grave
Source: FREDERICK POLICE DEPT.

The grave Chris dug for his wife.

Photo of Chris Watts
Source: NETFLIX

In jailhouse letters, Chris appeared to blame his wife for his crime.

In addition to the letters, Chris is also believed to have shared details to fellow inmate Dylan Tallman.

According to Tallman, Chris and Kessinger already "knew each other for a while, but we didn’t start messing around until six weeks before. I was not thinking. We worked together, we had chemistry, and I fell into temptation. She was the forbidden fruit."

Tallman also claimed Chris told him Kessinger was "everything my wife wasn't like with me."

