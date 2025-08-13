Chris Watts Crime Scene Photos Resurface 7 Years After He Slaughtered Wife and Kids — As Killer Now Lives With 'Regret' Behind Bars

In the early morning hours of that tragic day, Chris strangled his pregnant wife at the family's home in Frederick, Colorado. He then killed their two young girls by suffocation.

Chris, 33 years old at the time, then drove their dead bodies out to an oil storage facility, where he dug a shallow grave for Shanann and put his daughters' bodies into oil tanks.

Before his confession, Chris had reported his wife and kids missing, even giving police permission to search his home, where responding officers found several of Shanann's items, including a cell phone, purse, and medicine. However, there were no signs of them.

Initially, Chris told investigators he was not sure where his wife would be and claimed he last saw her at 5:15 A.M. that morning.