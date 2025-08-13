The Brady Bunch Betrayal: Susan Olsen Confesses She 'Prayed' For Sitcom to End — as Eve Plumb Announces Bombshell Tell-All Tome on Hit Show

Susan Olsen has made a shocking confession exposing her Brady Bunch betrayal, RadarOnline.com can reveal. Olsen, who is best known for playing youngest daughter Cindy on the hit sitcom, admitted she "felt guilt" when the TV show came to an end after five seasons because of a secret prayer she had been making for years about its fate.

Olsen may be celebrating her 64th birthday on August 14, but she still remembers her awkward teenage years like it was yesterday. While reflecting on her iconic role of Cindy Brady, Olsen recalled the complicated feelings she had over the show ending "because I'd been praying for the show to be canceled." The 63-year-old explained she felt somewhat relieved when The Brady Bunch was axed just before she entered her teen years because "it's bad enough to go through your awkward stage and to feel really ugly, but doing it on national TV is not something I wanted to do."

The former child star also recalled feeling frustrated over the direction Cindy's character was taking and having to deliver clueless, airhead lines. She said: "My mother always said, 'it's cute. She doesn't have a functioning brain, but she's cute.'" Despite her complicated feelings with the show, Olsen explained overtime she grew to appreciate and even be proud of the series. Olsen said: "We didn't really know that we were that popular until we went out on the road. And I never had a sense of it being cool until years later."

She continued: "I first became really proud of the show when I found out that child psychiatrists were using it. "They were using episodes for kids that were coming from horrible abuse. And I would've thought, well, why would they want to see this perfectly good family? They do. "They want to see somebody being happy. They want to see that there's hope."

