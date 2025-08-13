'Narcissist' Trump Nominates Himself for Kennedy Center Honor In Chaotic Press Conference— After New Honoree Accused Prez Of Only Being 'Out For Himself'

On Tuesday, Trump announced singer George Strait, Broadway legend Michael Crawford, actor Sylvester Stallone, singer Gloria Gaynor, and rock band KISS will be this year's honorees.

But if Trump has his way, next year's gala could see him honoring himself.

The president confessed a Kennedy Center Honor is on his personal bucket list, telling reporters: "Since 1978, the Kennedy Center Honors have been among the most prestigious awards in the performing arts. I wanted one, [but] I was never able to get one."

As muffled laughter echoed in the room, Trump continued: "It’s true. I would have taken it if they would have called me. I waited and waited and waited and said, the hell with it, I'll become chairman, and I'll give myself an honor."

He then teased: "Maybe next year we'll honor Trump, ok?"