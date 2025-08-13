'Narcissist' Trump Nominates Himself for Kennedy Center Honor In Chaotic Press Conference— After New Honoree Accused Prez Of Only Being 'Out For Himself'
President Donald Trump has just announced this year's recipients of the Kennedy Center Honors, but he's already thinking about choosing names for next year – starting with himself, RadarOnline.com can report.
The suggestion comes as one of the newly announced recipients faces questions about his critical comments about Trump in the past.
On Tuesday, Trump announced singer George Strait, Broadway legend Michael Crawford, actor Sylvester Stallone, singer Gloria Gaynor, and rock band KISS will be this year's honorees.
But if Trump has his way, next year's gala could see him honoring himself.
The president confessed a Kennedy Center Honor is on his personal bucket list, telling reporters: "Since 1978, the Kennedy Center Honors have been among the most prestigious awards in the performing arts. I wanted one, [but] I was never able to get one."
As muffled laughter echoed in the room, Trump continued: "It’s true. I would have taken it if they would have called me. I waited and waited and waited and said, the hell with it, I'll become chairman, and I'll give myself an honor."
He then teased: "Maybe next year we'll honor Trump, ok?"
'Something is Really Wrong With Him'
Outraged critics flooded X with their disapproval.
One person tweeted: "Trump's persona represents the true definition of a narcissist... an extremely self-centered person who has an exaggerated sense of self-importance, an orange face, and shoe lifts."
Another slammed: "Trump’s begging for arts awards now – slurring, rambling, crowning himself. This isn’t leadership. It’s a live telethon for his ego."
While a third followed: "No deserving person gives themself an award. It's just empty self-validation like all the golf trophies he 'wins' at his own golf clubs. Something is really wrong with him."
Still, one person reasoned: "In fairness, pretty much his entire performance as President is theatrics."
The Host With The Most
Moments before making his announcement, Trump began by humbly announcing he has been asked to host the awards gala.
"I've been asked to host," he told a room full of reporters. "I said, 'I'm the president of the United States. Are you folls asking me to do that?'" before explaining: "And then (chief of staff) Susie Wiles said, 'Sir. I would like you to host.' I said, 'OK, I’ll do it.'"
Trumpt tried to reiterate the idea that hosting never crossed his mind.
"I didn't want to do it, OK?" he said. "They're going to say, 'He insisted.' I did not insist. But I think it will be quite successful."
KISS Off
Trump may be basking in his glory, but he hasn't felt the love from all of the honorees. KISS lead singer Gene Simmons, who previously appeared on the president's former reality show The Celebrity Apprentice, called the businessman a "polarizing figure" who "got all the cockroaches to rise to the top."
Simmons told Spin: "Once upon a time, you were embarrassed to be publicly racist and out there with conspiracy theories. Now it's all out in the open because he allowed it."
The rocker also questioned Trump's true loyalties.
"I don't think he's a Republican or a Democrat. He's out for himself, anyway you can get there. And in the last election, over 70 million people bought it hook, line, and sinker," Simmons added.