Ex-Bravo Reality Star Jennifer Welch Slammed After Launching Vulgar Rant On Podcast Saying 'Fat' Trump Voters Should Be Banned From Specific Restaurants — 'Arrogant and Not Bright'

The ex-reality star, who starred in Sweet Home Oklahoma, raged over "triple Trumpers," citizens who voted for Trump three times, accusing them of stuffing their faces with multicultural cuisine despite hyping up anti-immigration policies.

"I've had it with white people that triple Trumped, that have the nerve and the audacity to walk into a Mexican restaurant, a Chinese restaurant, an Indian restaurant, go to a gay hairdresser," she fumed. "I don’t think you should be able to enjoy anything but Cracker Barrel.”

Welch took it a step further, suggesting these types of voters should be banned from certain establishments.

She went off: “White people that triple Trumped should be boycotted, banned from enjoying the best thing that America has to offer, which is multiculturalism."