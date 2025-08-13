Ex-Bravo Reality Star Jennifer Welch Slammed After Launching Vulgar Rant On Podcast Saying 'Fat' Trump Voters Should Be Banned From Specific Restaurants — 'Arrogant and Not Bright'
Jennifer Welch has once request from "fat" Trump voters: stay away from Mexican, Chinese, and Indian restaurants, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former Bravo star had no filter during an episode of her I've Had It podcast, but her saucy comments have ruffled plenty of feathers in the MAGA camp.
Welch Goes Off On Trump Voters
The ex-reality star, who starred in Sweet Home Oklahoma, raged over "triple Trumpers," citizens who voted for Trump three times, accusing them of stuffing their faces with multicultural cuisine despite hyping up anti-immigration policies.
"I've had it with white people that triple Trumped, that have the nerve and the audacity to walk into a Mexican restaurant, a Chinese restaurant, an Indian restaurant, go to a gay hairdresser," she fumed. "I don’t think you should be able to enjoy anything but Cracker Barrel.”
Welch took it a step further, suggesting these types of voters should be banned from certain establishments.
She went off: “White people that triple Trumped should be boycotted, banned from enjoying the best thing that America has to offer, which is multiculturalism."
The star continued: "If you want to triple Trump, if you want to browbeat DEI, if you want to browbeat gay people, you want to browbeat Black people as you have been doing for hundreds of years…
"Get your fat a-- out of the Mexican restaurant. Get your fat a-- over at a Cracker Barrel because nobody wants to see your f------ smug a--, teeny weeny pink arm, big gut around."
"Nobody wants to see that s---, no one," she said.
Despite the passion in her comments, some on social media weren't in her corner, as they were quick to hit back.
Welch Ripped By Social Media
"So is it only white people that voted for Trump?… or are the Hispanics who support him also not allowed to eat at Mexican restaurants?" one person asked, as another said, "Listen to this elite rich white woman. What a pompous, arrogant thing to say."
A user added: "This is one of the weakest white lady guilt arguments I’ve ever heard."
"What an embarrassingly ridiculous rant," a commenter said.
Trump leaned heavily on reeling in immigrants in this country while campaigning to be president again, and once he was sworn in, he appointed border czar Tom Homan to assist in his mission.
Selena Gomez Lashes Out At Immigration Policies
Meanwhile, notable names have lashed out against Trump and his efforts, including Selena Gomez, who sobbed on Instagram in a now-deleted video.
"All my people are getting attacked, the children," she cried at the time. "I don't understand. I'm so sorry, I wish I could do something, but I can't. I don't know what to do. I'll try everything, I promise."
Following the viral clip, Homan denied kids are being targeted and doubled down on his view the Trump administration is working to deport illegal migrants with criminal records.
He said: "I don't think we've arrested any families. We've arrested public safety threats and national security threats, bottom line.
Holman also called out Gomez's reaction and hit back: "If they don't like it, then go to Congress and change the law. We're going to do this operation without apology..."