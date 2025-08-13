Diana Ross, 81, Sparks Health Fears After Iconic Singer Abruptly Cancels Cruise Ship Appearance 'Due to Unforeseen Circumstances'

Diana Ross has sparked fears for herself after she abruptly canceled a scheduled cruise ship appearance due to "unforeseen circumstances," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Ross, 81, was tapped to serve as the "godmother" at the naming ceremony for Royal Caribbean's Icon Class ship in June.

Last minute, a representative for the I'm Coming Out singer announced she would no longer be able to participate in the Star of the Seas showcase later this month.