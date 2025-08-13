Diana Ross, 81, Sparks Health Fears After Iconic Singer Abruptly Cancels Cruise Ship Appearance 'Due to Unforeseen Circumstances'
Diana Ross has sparked fears for herself after she abruptly canceled a scheduled cruise ship appearance due to "unforeseen circumstances," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Ross, 81, was tapped to serve as the "godmother" at the naming ceremony for Royal Caribbean's Icon Class ship in June.
Last minute, a representative for the I'm Coming Out singer announced she would no longer be able to participate in the Star of the Seas showcase later this month.
Ross Backs Out Of Cruise Appearance
The singer was supposed to kick off the Star of the Seas showcase in Port Canaveral, Florida, on August 20. The three-day cruise would then bring guests to the cruise line's private Perfect Day at CocoCay waterpark in the Bahamas.
One week before the ship sets sail, Ross' rep reportedly said in a statement: "Due to unforeseen circumstances, Diana Ross will be unable to appear."
A representative for Royal Caribbean also confirmed the absence: "We are disappointed that Diana Ross is unable to join us to be godmother of Star of the Seas.
"We look forward to announcing our new godmother soon."
Ross previously expressed her excitement for being named "godmother," saying: "I've always felt a deep connection to the ocean and the magic it represents – peace, adventure, and awe.
"When Royal Caribbean reached out to invite me to be the godmother of Star of the Seas, I knew it was something truly special."
Her family was also planning on tagging along, Ross shared: "The family has been invited and all the grandkids. That's really what this ship is all about, joy and family fun."
Health Concerns
The sudden cancellation also comes as the hitmaker prepares to kick off her Beautiful Love tour. Now, fans are concerned the Grammy winner is pushing herself too far.
One X user responded to news of her cancellation: "I honestly do hope she's alright and it's not a health issue."
During a recent interview, Ross opened up about being focused on her "health and well-being" these days as she continues to entertain audiences in her sunset years.
Ross said her "family is equally everything to me" and noted how she likes "staying busy."
The Supremes frontwoman explained: "Because I love what I do, it keeps me grounded. I'm swimming a lot lately to stay flexible. I must get my sleep, which is important to me. I do my best to eat well, but I do like Häagen-Dazs ice cream."
Ross, who told a crowd in March that she would "never retire," is certainly staying busy despite bowing out of her godmother duties.
She's preparing to take the stage on Saturday, August 16, in Saratoga, California, for the first stop on her tour, which travels across the country before ending with two nights of shows in Palm Springs in December.
Before her U.S. concert dates, Ross wrapped her series of U.K. gigs in July.