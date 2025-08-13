Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Diana Ross

Diana Ross, 81, Sparks Health Fears After Iconic Singer Abruptly Cancels Cruise Ship Appearance 'Due to Unforeseen Circumstances'

Photo of Diana Ross
Source: MEGA

Diana Ross' fans are now worried over her health.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 13 2025, Published 3:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Diana Ross has sparked fears for herself after she abruptly canceled a scheduled cruise ship appearance due to "unforeseen circumstances," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Ross, 81, was tapped to serve as the "godmother" at the naming ceremony for Royal Caribbean's Icon Class ship in June.

Last minute, a representative for the I'm Coming Out singer announced she would no longer be able to participate in the Star of the Seas showcase later this month.

Article continues below advertisement

Ross Backs Out Of Cruise Appearance

Photo of Diana Ross
Source: MEGA

Ross was named 'Godmother' of Royal Caribbean's 'Star of the Seas' in June.

The singer was supposed to kick off the Star of the Seas showcase in Port Canaveral, Florida, on August 20. The three-day cruise would then bring guests to the cruise line's private Perfect Day at CocoCay waterpark in the Bahamas.

One week before the ship sets sail, Ross' rep reportedly said in a statement: "Due to unforeseen circumstances, Diana Ross will be unable to appear."

A representative for Royal Caribbean also confirmed the absence: "We are disappointed that Diana Ross is unable to join us to be godmother of Star of the Seas.

"We look forward to announcing our new godmother soon."

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Diana Ross
Source: MEGA

Ross previously expressed excitement over the gig and said she 'felt a deep connection to the ocean.'

Ross previously expressed her excitement for being named "godmother," saying: "I've always felt a deep connection to the ocean and the magic it represents – peace, adventure, and awe.

"When Royal Caribbean reached out to invite me to be the godmother of Star of the Seas, I knew it was something truly special."

Her family was also planning on tagging along, Ross shared: "The family has been invited and all the grandkids. That's really what this ship is all about, joy and family fun."

Article continues below advertisement

Health Concerns

Photo of Diana Ross and Tracee Ellis Ross
Source: MEGA

Ross' family and grandkids were expected to join her at the event before she canceled.

The sudden cancellation also comes as the hitmaker prepares to kick off her Beautiful Love tour. Now, fans are concerned the Grammy winner is pushing herself too far.

One X user responded to news of her cancellation: "I honestly do hope she's alright and it's not a health issue."

During a recent interview, Ross opened up about being focused on her "health and well-being" these days as she continues to entertain audiences in her sunset years.

Ross said her "family is equally everything to me" and noted how she likes "staying busy."

READ MORE ON Celebrity
photo of charlie sheen

Nothing Is Off Limits: Charlie Sheen's Explosive Netflix Documentary Trailer Reveals Details About His Wild Rise To Fame, Drug Addiction and Sobriety — With Appearances From Ex Denise Richards and Sean Penn

Split photo of Kevin Sorbo, male cheerleader

'Hercules' Star Turned Trump Looney Kevin Sorbo Fumes Over Male On Football Team's Cheerleading Squad and Threatens to End Fandom — As 'Has Been' Actor Mocked Over 'Fragile' Stance

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

The Supremes frontwoman explained: "Because I love what I do, it keeps me grounded. I'm swimming a lot lately to stay flexible. I must get my sleep, which is important to me. I do my best to eat well, but I do like Häagen-Dazs ice cream."

Ross, who told a crowd in March that she would "never retire," is certainly staying busy despite bowing out of her godmother duties.

She's preparing to take the stage on Saturday, August 16, in Saratoga, California, for the first stop on her tour, which travels across the country before ending with two nights of shows in Palm Springs in December.

Before her U.S. concert dates, Ross wrapped her series of U.K. gigs in July.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.