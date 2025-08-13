Prince Harry Brutally Ripped By Queen Elizabeth Press Secretary In Scathing Documentary As Royal Family Feud Rages On — ‘Stop Being The Victim’

Harry's professional life is currently adrift. He and Markle's megabucks contract with Netflix was downgraded to a first-look basis when it comes to the couple's pitches. Harry only has one project in the pipeline with the streamer, a producer credit on a short documentary about orphans in Uganda, while Markle, 44, is thriving with a second season of her lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan, coming this fall in addition to a holiday special in December.

Even Harry's passion for charity work has found the duke down on his luck. After cutting ties with Sentebale, the African charity he cofounded in 2006, following a clash with its chairwoman, Harry now feels more "lost" than ever before.

“Harry is devastated. He feels totally lost and without purpose now that Sentebale has been taken from him. He believed in the work, and to walk away was crushing," an insider told RadarOnline.com. "He always wanted to copy his mother, Princess Diana’s charity work, and to have this taken from him is a huge blow."

The duke hasn't adjusted to life in California after relocating with his wife in 2020 in a quest for fame and fortune independent of royal duties.

"He is also marooned in showbiz-land in LA thanks to his wife Meghan’s desperate quest to be seen as a celebrity," the source dished. “His life is, for want of a better phrase, now in the toilet.”