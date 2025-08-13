Prince Harry Brutally Ripped By Queen Elizabeth Press Secretary In Scathing Documentary As Royal Family Feud Rages On — ‘Stop Being The Victim’
A longtime aide of Prince Harry's grandmother is telling the wallowing former working royal to man up and stop being such a "victim," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Ailsa Anderson worked as Queen Elizabeth II's press secretary between 2001 and 2013, knowing Harry, 40, since he was a child, and can't believe what a shambles his life has become since stepping down from the royal family in 2020 and burning bridges in the years since.
"Stop being the victim and start being the hero of the piece, start writing your own script," Anderson strongly advised the Duke of Sussex in the Channel 5 documentary, Prince Harry: My Terrible Year.
"I think people are just getting a little bit tired of how Prince Harry thinks the world is against him and how awful his life is," she noted about Harry's refusal to take any responsibility for the troubles in his life and laying the blame elsewhere.
Harry Is Too 'Impulsive'
While admitting that Harry can be a "very warm, engaging and kind person," Anderson said he's too "impulsive" and made a massive mistake by spilling secrets about the royal family in interviews and his 2023 tell-all memoir, Spare.
"I think trust is paramount in every walk of life; if you can't trust your family, who can you trust?" she noted. Anderson also claimed Harry's father and brother, King Charles III and Prince William, worry that "private information would then be leaked" if the failed Netflix star is ever allowed back into their good graces.
Family Won't Forgive Harry
In a May interview with the BBC, Harry complained his father "won't speak to me." However, he then went on to make wild speculation about his dad's health amid Charles' battle with cancer.
While saying how he "would love reconciliation with my family," Harry blabbed, "There's no point in continuing to fight anymore. Life is precious. I don't know how much longer my father has."
"There have been so many disagreements between myself and some of my family," he added, not taking responsibility for the damning accusations made in Spare, as well as Harry and wife Meghan Markle's bombshell 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey and the couple's 2022 Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan.
"Some members of my family will never forgive me," the fifth in line to the throne whined about how his furious relatives are still angry over the audacious claims he made.
Harry's Life Is 'In the Toilet'
Harry's professional life is currently adrift. He and Markle's megabucks contract with Netflix was downgraded to a first-look basis when it comes to the couple's pitches. Harry only has one project in the pipeline with the streamer, a producer credit on a short documentary about orphans in Uganda, while Markle, 44, is thriving with a second season of her lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan, coming this fall in addition to a holiday special in December.
Even Harry's passion for charity work has found the duke down on his luck. After cutting ties with Sentebale, the African charity he cofounded in 2006, following a clash with its chairwoman, Harry now feels more "lost" than ever before.
“Harry is devastated. He feels totally lost and without purpose now that Sentebale has been taken from him. He believed in the work, and to walk away was crushing," an insider told RadarOnline.com. "He always wanted to copy his mother, Princess Diana’s charity work, and to have this taken from him is a huge blow."
The duke hasn't adjusted to life in California after relocating with his wife in 2020 in a quest for fame and fortune independent of royal duties.
"He is also marooned in showbiz-land in LA thanks to his wife Meghan’s desperate quest to be seen as a celebrity," the source dished. “His life is, for want of a better phrase, now in the toilet.”