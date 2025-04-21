EXCLUSIVE: Jailhouse Letters Expose Killer Dad Chris Watts WHINING How His Wife Was a ‘Control Freak’ Who Didn’t Pay Enough Attention to Him
Killer dad Chris Watts continues to blame everyone but himself for brutally murdering his wife and two little girls, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In exclusive jailhouse letters written by the convicted killer, Watts takes particular aim at his dead wife.
Watts, 39, is currently serving multiple life sentences for strangling his pregnant wife Shanann, 34, smothering their daughters Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3, and dumping the bodies at the oil field where he worked in August 2018.
But in letters he wrote to various friends, acquaintances, and God himself – Watts consistently argued that Shanann was a "control freak" who didn't pay enough attention to him.
Watts also claimed that Shanann drove him to have an affair with mistress Nichol Kessinger.
Kessinger got her share of blame from Watts as well. In letters, he slammed her as a "harlot" and "evil woman" who tempted him with "flattering speech" and "lust in her eyes and flesh."
When it comes to self-evaluations, however, Watts considered himself "still a good man."
A source familiar with the case called his behavior disturbing.
"Chris Watts' latest prison letters are a masterclass in manipulation, self-pity and blame-shifting," they said. "Instead of taking full responsibility for the unthinkable crimes he committed, he casts himself as a weak, misguided man led astray."
Watts has since found religion behind bars, studying the Bible and even self-publishing a prayer book with another inmate in 2021. But our source said it's all for show.
"This twisted biblical framing isn't just objective, it's also a deliberate attempt to rewrite history and absolve himself of guilt."
Despite Watts attempts to portray himself as a righteous man corrupted by others, the insider said he's not fooling anyone.
"Chris Watts is not a victim. He is not a tragic figure. And he is certainly not a man of God," the source blasted. "He is a calculating killer who, years later, still refuses to face the truth – that the only person responsible for his family's murders is him."
Watts tried to manipulate others opinions from the start. Just hours after his family was reported missing, the concerned patriarch appeared on several live interviews to voice his supposed grief over their disappearance.
On camera, he shed tears, playing the part of the loving dad and doting husband, before eventually breaking down when confronted with police evidence.
After officials found footage of Chris dumping his family members’ bodies into his truck, he was questioned by investigators and eventually confessed to the murders.
He said that on August 13, 2018, he woke up angry and strangled Shannan. She didn’t fight back, and he buried her body in a shallow grave. The killer then drove his daughters, Bella and Celeste, to an oil field where he worked. He strangled them in the car and dumped their bodies in the oil tanks.
On November 6, 2018, Watts pled guilty to five counts of first-degree murder as part of a plea deal when the death penalty was removed from sentencing.
He was given five life sentences without the possibility of parole, three to be served consecutively and two to be served concurrently, at Dodge Correctional Institution in Waupun, Wisconsin.