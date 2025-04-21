EXCLUSIVE: Jailhouse Letters Expose Killer Dad Chris Watts WHINING How His Wife Was a ‘Control Freak’ Who Didn’t Pay Enough Attention to Him 

Watts, 39, is currently serving multiple life sentences for strangling his pregnant wife Shanann, 34, smothering their daughters Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3, and dumping the bodies at the oil field where he worked in August 2018.

But in letters he wrote to various friends, acquaintances, and God himself – Watts consistently argued that Shanann was a "control freak" who didn't pay enough attention to him.

Watts also claimed that Shanann drove him to have an affair with mistress Nichol Kessinger.

Kessinger got her share of blame from Watts as well. In letters, he slammed her as a "harlot" and "evil woman" who tempted him with "flattering speech" and "lust in her eyes and flesh."

When it comes to self-evaluations, however, Watts considered himself "still a good man."