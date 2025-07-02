Julie Chrisley's Health Nightmare Behind Bars Revealed in Her Shocking Words — 'I Could Feel Myself Deteriorating'
Julie Chrisley has opened up about the health challenges she faced while incarcerated, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Julie, 52, and her husband Todd, 56, were released from prison in late May after receiving pardons from President Donald Trump following their 2022 bank fraud and tax evasion convictions.
In a joint interview about their experience, Julie confessed her physical condition rapidly declined behind bars.
The 52-year-old was sentenced to seven years in prison and was serving her time at the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky, when she was pardoned.
One month after her release, Julie spoke out about the health problems she developed in prison, including asthma, which she blamed on poor conditions.
During an interview with ABC News, which aired on Hulu on June 28, Julie said: "I could see my health deteriorating."
Her recent claims echoed comments her daughter Savannah made about visiting the Kentucky prison on her Unlocked podcast.
Savannah, who worked overtime to free her parents, said: “In the visitation room, thank goodness there’s air conditioning, but outside the visitation room, there is zero air conditioning, and the heat index was (between) 105 and 110 (degrees).
“And that’s what Mom’s living in, in conditions like that, with absolutely no air, and it can be 100 degrees inside the building."
She continued: “She literally said that she got physically sick because she got so hot. So you have these women who are suffering from heat exhaustion and they’re passing out, but yet, you know, there are service dogs (at the same facility) that have air conditioning … none of it makes sense to me. It is so beyond inhumane.”
Todd has also been vocal about the poor conditions he endured while an inmate at the Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in Pensacola, Florida.
The reality show patriarch said prison food was “disgusting filthy” and alleged a dead cat once fell from the ceiling and into the food.
Todd alleged he faced retaliation for speaking out about issues lurking behind the prison’s wall in his first jailhouse interview.
He told NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo: “The food is dated and it’s out of date by, at minimum, a year. It’s a year past expiration. And they’re literally starving these men to death here. These men are getting – I don’t know – they are getting 1,000 calories a day.
“I've been told this by a staff member – one of the ways she’s trying to break me is by cutting down what you can buy in commissary.
“So, before she came here, you could buy 12 packs of tuna a week. She cut it down to six, and from six it went to three. She has not given a reason. When I asked her about it, she said, 'commissary is a privilege, not a right.'”
After Savannah highlighted her parents’ experiences and their respective prisons’ poor conditions, Todd and Julie said they were “very proud” of their daughter for advocating for them and other inmates.