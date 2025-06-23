Convicted cheats Todd and Julie Chrisley may have scored presidential pardons from Donald Trump – but RadarOnline.com can reveal the reality duo's homecoming is unraveling into a disaster.

The Chrisley Knows Best couple left prison three years after being found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion – but tipsters say that Todd, 57, and Julie, 52, are drowning in legal fees and personal drama.

Todd was handed a nine-year sentence – while Julie was given a seven-year term after being implicated in a $30 million swindle, and ordered to pay a whopping $17.8million in restitution.