EXCLUSIVE: Roof Caves in on Todd and Julie Chrisley's Jail Homecoming — As Prison Pardons Leave Them Mired in Debt and Turmoil

Todd and Julie Chrisley's homecoming is a mess.

June 23 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

Convicted cheats Todd and Julie Chrisley may have scored presidential pardons from Donald Trump – but RadarOnline.com can reveal the reality duo's homecoming is unraveling into a disaster.

The Chrisley Knows Best couple left prison three years after being found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion – but tipsters say that Todd, 57, and Julie, 52, are drowning in legal fees and personal drama.

Todd was handed a nine-year sentence – while Julie was given a seven-year term after being implicated in a $30 million swindle, and ordered to pay a whopping $17.8million in restitution.

Donald Trump's pardon for the pair couldn't save them from debt woes.

Even if their pardons erase that debt, they're still going to be buried in legal bills, according to a source.

"Those alone are catastrophic," our insider said.

Adding to the Chrisleys' financial stress, their daughter Savannah, 27, worked tirelessly to get them sprung from the slammer – but that support didn't come cheap, the source said.

"No doubt she's racked up a huge list of expenses on her parents' behalf," the insider added.

The couple's fractured marriage faces new strain.

While there's buzz about potential TV deals, the source admitted: "The pay would be nowhere near the mega millions they need to become solvent."

Sources also claimed Todd and Julie also headed home to a fractured family because of Todd's long-running feud with his estranged daughter from his first marriage, 35-year-old Lindsie.

The reality star turned podcaster famously testified on behalf of her dad and stepmom in their federal trial – but reportedly had once claimed Todd had threatened to blackmail her with a sex tape, an accusation he denied.

"She's still not speaking to Todd or the rest of the family. Todd tries to downplay it, but it's pretty heartbreaking," our source added.

Legal bills and emotional fallout continue to plague the duo.

The proud patriarch has also had a strained relationship with his recovering drug addict son, Kyle, 33, Lindsie's brother.

Our insider believes the prison conditions Todd and Julie endured will haunt them – and suggests their once rock-solid marriage is now on shaky ground.

The source said: "They haven't spoken in months. They'll have to work through the storm of stress and impossible challenges.

"It's not going to be a cakewalk."

