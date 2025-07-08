'Air Miles Andy' Cleared for Take-Off! Disgraced Prince Andrew's U.S. Travel Ban Lifted After Jaw-Dropping Move by FBI to Shut Down Probe Into His Jeffrey Epstein Links
Prince Andrew will soon end his self imposed travel ban after a leaked memo confirmed the FBI is closing its investigation into his Jeffrey Epstein links.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the ostracized royal, who earned the nickname "Air Miles Andy" due to his love of overseas trips, has been keeping a low profile at Royal Lodge in Windsor for six years fearing arrest if he left the U.K.
Housebound Royal
But that could soon change when the Epstein investigation finally concludes.
A friend said: "He has been abroad once since the scandal erupted.
"But without the FBI investigation hanging over his head he will feel it's safe to travel.
"He has always been very nervous about going abroad and felt he’d always be looking over his shoulder as he could be subject to civil action or at worst, being arrested.
"Hopefully with this out of the way it means he can at least leave the country.
"What's he supposed to do with the rest of his life? He hasn't been convicted of any crime and can't sit around doing nothing at Royal Lodge forever."
'Air Miles Andy'
The Duke has been widely mocked over the years for his globe-trotting and use of helicopters and planes at taxpayers' expense.
He racked up huge bills while a working royal and UK trade envoy.
But his only recent trip abroad was on a private jet to Bahrain in 2022.
Earlier this year it was revealed he was flogging access to former business contacts around the globe in a commercial deal with Dutch-based firm Startupbootcamp.
Under the agreement, Andrew gets paid for passing on links he gained through defunct global scheme Pitch@Palace, mainly in East Asia.
Arrest fears meant he has been unable to meet his contacts.
Links With Epstein
Andrew had said he would be prepared to speak to the FBI and "willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency" after convicted pedophile Epstein died in 2019.
Six months later U.S. prosecutors said he had "provided zero co-operation."
It was revealed the Department of Justice applied to the Home Office to speak to Andrew via a mutual legal assistance request used only in criminal investigations.
Their investigation was paused last year.
Andrew has always denied claims by Virginia Giuffre that he abused her when she was 17.
Without accepting any wrongdoing, in 2022 he paid her $16million with the late Queen’s help.
Giuffre was found dead at her Australia farm in April aged 41.
RadarOnline.com previously revealed Andrew has not only been snubbed by his family, but his pals have also deserted him too due to his various scandals.
An insider claimed the royal is "not that welcome anywhere” and "he just doesn't have that many friends anymore.”