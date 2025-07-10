The Disturbing Allegations Continue: Kanye West's Ex-Assistant Accuses Troubled Rapper of 'Sex Trafficking, False Imprisonment and Sexual Assault' in Bombshell Lawsuit
Move over Diddy, RadarOnline.com can reveal it's now Kanye West's turn to face sex trafficking and abuse allegations.
A former assistant at West's Yeezy brand, who had already sued the rapper for "harassment and wrongful termination," has added the new charges to her case.
In the newly amended court documents, Lauren Pisciotta claims when she accompanied the 48-year-old during a business trip to San Francisco, West "kissed her on the mouth and asked personal questions about her private parts."
Later, back at his hotel suite, Piscotta alleges West pleasured himself and touched her before falling asleep as he was talking to her.
The former OnlyFans model said she began working with West for his fashion brand Yeezy in 2015 before becoming his executive assistant in 2021.
Pisciotta claimed in her original filing West wasted little time allegedly sexually harassing her by sending her a barrage of explicit text messages describing his sexual fantasies with other Yeezy employees.
Kanye Claps Back
West would also allegedly pleasure himself next to Pisciotta on a private jet trip.
The former assistant alleged West once asked her to come into his room on the plane as they traveled to Paris and then shut the door and laid down on the bed, according to the lawsuit.
The complaint alleges West "masturbated under the covers" until he fell asleep as Pisciotta sat in the chair across from him.
The singer has previously denied Pisciotta's accusation during a February X.com rant, saying anyone who tries to "extort" him will "run out of money" before he does.
"I don't go one year without somebody trying this s--- where the f--- is Lauren Pisciotta now," West wrote in all caps.
Drugged Drink
The suit also outlined a studio session in Santa Monica in which the Power rapper told everyone in attendance they had to have a drink if they wanted to stay.
Pisciotta alleged West handed her a drink, and after taking a few sips, she began feeling "disoriented" and in an "altered and heavily impaired state."
She claimed she felt "physically ill and confused" and had no memory of anything and believed she was drugged, Pisciotta alleged in her lawsuit.
Years later, West referred to the night in question and told Pisciotta they had "kind of hooked up a little one time," according to the court filing.
Familiar Accusations
The accusations immediately bring back fresh memories of the just completed trial of Sean 'Diddy' Combs, who remains behind bars while awaiting sentencing on prostitution charges. Combs was cleared of the more serious sex-trafficking charges he faced.
Renowned attorney Lisa Bloom, who has represented sexual assault victims in high-profile cases against Bill Cosby and Jeffrey Epstein, compared the two cases just a few months ago, calling both rappers "billionaire bullies" with extensive resources.
Bloom added: "Both Kanye West and Sean Combs are very wealthy men, very powerful in the music industry, and have kind of had rumors swirling around them for years about bad behavior, but not much was done until recently.