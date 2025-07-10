The Disturbing Allegations Continue: Kanye West's Ex-Assistant Accuses Troubled Rapper of 'Sex Trafficking, False Imprisonment and Sexual Assault' in Bombshell Lawsuit

In the newly amended court documents, Lauren Pisciotta claims when she accompanied the 48-year-old during a business trip to San Francisco, West "kissed her on the mouth and asked personal questions about her private parts."

Later, back at his hotel suite, Piscotta alleges West pleasured himself and touched her before falling asleep as he was talking to her.

The former OnlyFans model said she began working with West for his fashion brand Yeezy in 2015 before becoming his executive assistant in 2021.

Pisciotta claimed in her original filing West wasted little time allegedly sexually harassing her by sending her a barrage of explicit text messages describing his sexual fantasies with other Yeezy employees.