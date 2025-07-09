EXCLUSIVE: Sean 'Diddy' Combs Victims Hotline STILL Being Flooded With Calls As Rapper Celebrates Light Verdict

Buzbee was part of the legal team that first brought sexual abuse charges against Combs. Last October, he established the 1-800 number for anyone to come forward with any allegations they have against the rapper or others in his entourage.

Within hours, they received thousands of calls and tips, and that number quickly ballooned.

Now, with Combs seemingly still facing new abuse lawsuits every day, Buzbee told RadarOnline.com the hotline, reachable at 1-800-200-7474, has operators standing by.

"I still do (get calls), but most of it is people who saw something or people who are witnesses to things," Buzbee said. "There may be real victims who are hesitant to come forward."