Home > Exclusives > Sean "Diddy" Combs
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Sean 'Diddy' Combs Victims Hotline STILL Being Flooded With Calls As Rapper Celebrates Light Verdict

Photo of 'Sean Diddy' Combs
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs still faces sex abuse allegations.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 9 2025, Published 2:15 p.m. ET

RadarOnline.com can reveal the famed Sean 'Diddy' Combs victim abuse hotline is still up and running – despite the disgraced music mogul's acquittal on sex trafficking charges.

When it was first established last year, the phone number received over 12,000 calls in one day, and famed attorney Tony Buzbee said they are ready for more.

diddy minors lawsuit lawyer reveals more than claimaints have come forward with fresh allegations against combs
Source: MEGA

The rapper was acquitted of sex trafficking charges.

Buzbee was part of the legal team that first brought sexual abuse charges against Combs. Last October, he established the 1-800 number for anyone to come forward with any allegations they have against the rapper or others in his entourage.

Within hours, they received thousands of calls and tips, and that number quickly ballooned.

Now, with Combs seemingly still facing new abuse lawsuits every day, Buzbee told RadarOnline.com the hotline, reachable at 1-800-200-7474, has operators standing by.

"I still do (get calls), but most of it is people who saw something or people who are witnesses to things," Buzbee said. "There may be real victims who are hesitant to come forward."

Operators Standing By

diddy new allegations press conference
Source: Fox News/YouTube

Lawyer Tony Buzbee's abuse hotline is still fielding calls.

Buzbee encourages anyone who thinks they may be a victim to contact him.

"I’m always willing to hear from people, and talk to people, and hear their story," the lawyer said. "Maybe I can help them and maybe I cannot."

Buzbee added he has heard from plenty of witnesses who will testify to Combs' graphic lifestyle, and the verdict will not change his resolve.

While Combs may no longer be facing life in prison as part of a criminal trial, he could still pay financially in civil court.

"We will still march on because the burden of proof in a civil case is much lower than the burden of proof in a criminal case," the attorney added.

Speaking Out

Diddy Accused of Abuse by Over 100 Victims
Source: Fox News/YouTube

Victims have continued to come forward.

At a press conference to unveil the hotline, Buzbee revealed some of the calls he received came from minors at the time of the alleged abuse.

He said: "Most of these events and incidents occurred at parties and afterparties, or album release parties, New Year's Eve parties, Fourth of July parties, something they called a 'puppy party' and all-white parties."

Buzbee claimed his firm had been able to corroborate the allegations via videos, pictures, text messages, police reports, and hospital records.

Fight On

sean diddy combs mega
Source: MEGA

Combs remains in prison until his October sentencing.

Combs was found not guilty on three of the five charges he faced. He was found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution and still faces 20 years in prison, but the 55-year-old will not spend the rest of his life behind bars.

However, Buzbee has vowed to keep fighting for justice and has already filed three new lawsuits in states like Nevada and California.

"What we have learned throughout this criminal trial is that this conduct that many of the people that I represent have talked about was in fact occurring, and it was occurring on a frequent basis," he told RadarOnline.com.

"And there was a constant theme throughout this criminal trial that P. Diddy, as the head of this alleged RICO organization, would not take no for an answer."

