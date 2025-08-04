EXCLUSIVE: Desperate Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'Will Still Be Blasted by Netflix's Money Hose' — But Their Charity Effort Looks Doomed
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, 39, are staying close to Netflix despite rumors their multimillion-dollar deal with the streaming giant is on the verge of collapse, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"Netflix isn't cutting them loose – there's still strong interest, particularly in Meghan, said a source familiar with the production," a source told us. "The funding is far from drying up."
Big Plans With Netflix?
Reports have circulated in recent days claiming Netflix is preparing to sever ties with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as their five-year deal comes to an end this September.
The deal, reportedly worth up to $100million, allowed the couple to fund their life in Montecito, California. But insiders tell us the relationship with Netflix is far from over.
While the original agreement will lapse, Meghan and Harry are expected to sign a new first-look deal, modeled after the one held by Barack and Michelle Obama.
Sources say Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos remains personally supportive, particularly of Meghan's brand potential.
Plans are already underway for more content from Meghan, including a potential third season of With Love, Meghan, her lifestyle series backed by Netflix.
A well-placed insider said: "There are discussions about seasonal specials around Thanksgiving and Christmas linked to her brand. If Meghan's on board, Netflix is ready to support it."
But despite the Netflix fanfare, some projects appear to be in jeopardy. According to industry sources, Meghan and Harry's Archewell Productions is facing significant cost pressure.
One insider estimated that the production arm of the business costs about $3million a year to run.
A source said: "Now that the exclusive deal isn't footing the bill, they'll need to scale back."
Harry also remains part of the new Netflix deal, despite disappointing viewership for his past documentaries. Heart of Invictus and Harry's Polo, which ranked 3,436th in Netflix's internal charts, failed to connect with audiences.
But sources say the prince is preparing new docuseries focused on mental health and the environment. A source added: "These subjects really matter to him, and Netflix is still open to hearing his ideas."
Meanwhile, Meghan is pushing ahead with her lifestyle brand As Ever, also backed by Netflix. The brand launched this spring with small-batch products including baking mixes, floral sprinkles, and a much-criticized $30 bottle of wine.
Though the items sold out quickly, fashion journalist Lauren Sherman said the success was misleading. "They didn't make a lot of it," she told Puck. "It's an excruciatingly small business."
Lauren also questioned Meghan's branding choices, saying: "She could have licensed her image or brought in serious capital and advisors. Instead, it's this boutique venture no one can take seriously. People will buy a sweater she wears – but they'd be embarrassed to bring her wine to dinner."
A former staffer of the couple's told Lauren: "The only thing they've done consistently is choose the wrong direction."
Another source added: "They seek advice from everyone but end up disregarding it. It's decision-making paralysis on a royal level."
Too Much At Once?
Despite the Sussexes remaining in Netflix's orbit – for now – sources also tell us questions about the future of their charitable and production ventures.
Our insider said: "They're juggling so many projects – Netflix, Archewell, their charity work – it's a lot to handle. Their philanthropic efforts are ambitious, but it's clear they can't keep all the balls in the air at once."
Another source familiar with their operations said: "The charity work requires just as much focus as the productions, and spreading themselves too thin could affect both.
While Netflix remains interested, there's growing concern about whether their non-profit goals can be sustained alongside their media projects.
They want to paint themselves as saints, but it's the charity work that will be dumped first so they can continue banking cash."