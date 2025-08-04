EXCLUSIVE: Desperate Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'Will Still Be Blasted by Netflix's Money Hose' — But Their Charity Effort Looks Doomed

But despite the Netflix fanfare, some projects appear to be in jeopardy. According to industry sources, Meghan and Harry's Archewell Productions is facing significant cost pressure.

One insider estimated that the production arm of the business costs about $3million a year to run.

A source said: "Now that the exclusive deal isn't footing the bill, they'll need to scale back."

Harry also remains part of the new Netflix deal, despite disappointing viewership for his past documentaries. Heart of Invictus and Harry's Polo, which ranked 3,436th in Netflix's internal charts, failed to connect with audiences.

But sources say the prince is preparing new docuseries focused on mental health and the environment. A source added: "These subjects really matter to him, and Netflix is still open to hearing his ideas."

Meanwhile, Meghan is pushing ahead with her lifestyle brand As Ever, also backed by Netflix. The brand launched this spring with small-batch products including baking mixes, floral sprinkles, and a much-criticized $30 bottle of wine.

Though the items sold out quickly, fashion journalist Lauren Sherman said the success was misleading. "They didn't make a lot of it," she told Puck. "It's an excruciatingly small business."