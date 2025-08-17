Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Goldie Hawn
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: From Hollywood to Home Improvement – Goldie Hawn Has Her Eyes Set on Destroying Chip and Joanna Gaines' Dominance in Business as She Looks to Launch New Career

photo of goldie hawn
Source: MEGA

Goldie Hawn is set to launch a new career aimed at challenging Chip and Joanna Gaines' business empire.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 17 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Screen icon Goldie Hawn is looking at building a new career in TV's home improvement landscape and has set her sights on tearing down Chip and Joanna Gaines' dominance in the space, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

While her longtime partner, movie hunk Kurt Russell, 74, continues to work in big-budget projects, the 79-year-old Death Becomes Her star hasn’t had a big part in years and sources say she believes she can build a whole new career for herself in the Gaineses' backyard.

Article continues below advertisement

Goldie's Passion For Home Design

Article continues below advertisement
Kurt Russell keeps filming blockbusters while Goldie Hawn plots to rival the Gaineses' home empire.
Source: MEGA

Kurt Russell keeps filming blockbusters while Goldie Hawn plots to rival the Gaines family's home empire.

Article continues below advertisement

"She has a real passion for this stuff, and Goldie's hospitality and home decor for her family during the holiday season is legendary," shared an insider.

Article continues below advertisement

The insider added the Banger Sisters actress thinks she has the fame and know-how to knock the Fixer Upper stars off their long-held pedestal.

"She's a master at creating environments that make everybody feel at home – especially her beloved grandchildren."

The First Wives Club star showed her flair for fixer-upping when she guest-starred on an episode of HGTV's Celebrity IOU with the Property Brothers, Drew and Jonathan Scott.

She helped with a kitchen and living room renovation for her dear friend Celia, who helped the star through her difficult divorce from Bill Hudson.

Article continues below advertisement
The Property Brothers once teamed up with Hawn, who now eyes full-time renovation glory.
Source: MEGA

The Property Brothers once teamed up with Hawn, who now eyes full-time renovation glory.

Article continues below advertisement

Hawn wrote in a March 10 post: "Tonight's episode is all about gratitude. After 40 years of love and support, it's my turn to help create a beautiful space for someone who means the world to me."

Now, the insider noted: "She's ready to find other properties to revamp. She's really good at this and it's fun. Goldie's always liked a challenge."

The actress is showing the same passion and determination to succeed as in her Hollywood career, which began as the giggling, bikini-clad girl on TV's Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In in 1968.

Article continues below advertisement

Hollywood Days Are Behind Goldie

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
billy cosby malcolm jamal warner death after sons murder

EXCLUSIVE: Disgraced Bill Cosby Gutted Over TV Son Malcolm-Jamal Warner's Tragic Death at 54... Nearly Three Decades After His Own Child Was Brutally Murdered

photo of TJ Holmes and Amy Robach

EXCLUSIVE: From Cheaters to Romance Experts? 'GMA' Love Rats TJ Holmes and Amy Robach Shopping Tell-All Book About Relationship Advice...Years After Being Busted for Having an Affair

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Joanna Gaines may face new competition as Hawn sets her sights on design domination.
Source: MEGA

Joanna Gaines may face new competition as Hawn sets her sights on design domination.

"Goldie's trademark, especially in her heyday in the '80s and '90s, was how she would give herself over completely to a project and its director and producers," said the insider.

"She happily acknowledges now that those days are mostly behind her."

The source said she's now targeted on a future – with her focus on the bull's-eyes on Chip and Joanna's backs.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.