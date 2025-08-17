EXCLUSIVE: From Hollywood to Home Improvement – Goldie Hawn Has Her Eyes Set on Destroying Chip and Joanna Gaines' Dominance in Business as She Looks to Launch New Career
Screen icon Goldie Hawn is looking at building a new career in TV's home improvement landscape and has set her sights on tearing down Chip and Joanna Gaines' dominance in the space, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
While her longtime partner, movie hunk Kurt Russell, 74, continues to work in big-budget projects, the 79-year-old Death Becomes Her star hasn’t had a big part in years and sources say she believes she can build a whole new career for herself in the Gaineses' backyard.
Goldie's Passion For Home Design
"She has a real passion for this stuff, and Goldie's hospitality and home decor for her family during the holiday season is legendary," shared an insider.
The insider added the Banger Sisters actress thinks she has the fame and know-how to knock the Fixer Upper stars off their long-held pedestal.
"She's a master at creating environments that make everybody feel at home – especially her beloved grandchildren."
The First Wives Club star showed her flair for fixer-upping when she guest-starred on an episode of HGTV's Celebrity IOU with the Property Brothers, Drew and Jonathan Scott.
She helped with a kitchen and living room renovation for her dear friend Celia, who helped the star through her difficult divorce from Bill Hudson.
Hawn wrote in a March 10 post: "Tonight's episode is all about gratitude. After 40 years of love and support, it's my turn to help create a beautiful space for someone who means the world to me."
Now, the insider noted: "She's ready to find other properties to revamp. She's really good at this and it's fun. Goldie's always liked a challenge."
The actress is showing the same passion and determination to succeed as in her Hollywood career, which began as the giggling, bikini-clad girl on TV's Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In in 1968.
Hollywood Days Are Behind Goldie
"Goldie's trademark, especially in her heyday in the '80s and '90s, was how she would give herself over completely to a project and its director and producers," said the insider.
"She happily acknowledges now that those days are mostly behind her."
The source said she's now targeted on a future – with her focus on the bull's-eyes on Chip and Joanna's backs.