EXCLUSIVE: Disgraced Bill Cosby Gutted Over TV Son Malcolm-Jamal Warner's Tragic Death at 54... Nearly Three Decades After His Own Child Was Brutally Murdered

"This has hit Bill extremely hard," shared an insider.

"He and Malcolm were very close and spoke all the time. Malcolm called to wish Bill a happy birthday just two weeks ago. Malcolm was like a real-life son to him. Now he's gone, just like his own boy, Ennis."

Cosby's only son was shot and killed in cold blood while changing a flat tire on a Los Angeles highway in 1997. He was 27.

Warner, 54, played Cosby's son, Theo Huxtable, during the entire run of The Cosby Show from 1984 to 1992.

He was swimming off the coast of Costa Rica when he was apparently caught in a rip tide and swept out to sea. He was pulled from the water, but efforts to resuscitate him failed.

The cause of death was determined to be asphyxiation by "submersion," authorities said.

His wife and 8-year-old daughter survive him.