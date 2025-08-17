Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Bill Cosby
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Disgraced Bill Cosby Gutted Over TV Son Malcolm-Jamal Warner's Tragic Death at 54... Nearly Three Decades After His Own Child Was Brutally Murdered

billy cosby malcolm jamal warner death after sons murder
Source: MEGA

Bill Cosby mourns Malcolm-Jamal Warner's death at 54, decades after losing his own son to murder.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 17 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Disgraced comic Bill Cosby has been gutted by the shocking drowning death of TV son Malcolm-Jamal Warner, and friends fear the tragedy will be the end of him, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sources said sex pest Cosby, 88, who's been living in seclusion since his release from prison, is grieving as if he's lost another of his own children.

Article continues below advertisement

Bill's Pain Following The Death

Article continues below advertisement
Malcolm-Jamal Warner's drowning leaves Bill Cosby's wife, Camille Cosby, worried this loss may break her husband completely.
Source: MEGA

Malcolm-Jamal Warner's drowning leaves Bill Cosby's wife, Camille Cosby, worried this loss may break her husband completely.

Article continues below advertisement

"This has hit Bill extremely hard," shared an insider.

"He and Malcolm were very close and spoke all the time. Malcolm called to wish Bill a happy birthday just two weeks ago. Malcolm was like a real-life son to him. Now he's gone, just like his own boy, Ennis."

Cosby's only son was shot and killed in cold blood while changing a flat tire on a Los Angeles highway in 1997. He was 27.

Warner, 54, played Cosby's son, Theo Huxtable, during the entire run of The Cosby Show from 1984 to 1992.

He was swimming off the coast of Costa Rica when he was apparently caught in a rip tide and swept out to sea. He was pulled from the water, but efforts to resuscitate him failed.

The cause of death was determined to be asphyxiation by "submersion," authorities said.

His wife and 8-year-old daughter survive him.

Article continues below advertisement

Bill's Life After Being Sentenced

Article continues below advertisement
billy cosby malcolm jamal warner death after sons murder
Source: MEGA

Warner's tragic death reopens old wounds from Bill's loss of son Ennis in 1997.

Article continues below advertisement

Sources said Warner's loss may be the final nail in the coffin for Cosby, who remains holed up in his Pennsylvania mansion.

"He doesn't leave the house and relies on his wife, Camille, for everything," described the insider.

Once beloved as "America's Dad," Cosby is virtually blind, suffers from heart issues, has few friends and no career.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
photo of TJ Holmes and Amy Robach

EXCLUSIVE: From Cheaters to Romance Experts? 'GMA' Love Rats TJ Holmes and Amy Robach Shopping Tell-All Book About Relationship Advice...Years After Being Busted for Having an Affair

Split photo of Tom Brady, Kim Kardashian

EXCLUSIVE: Lonely Kim Kardashian Has 'Five Custom-Tailored A.I. Boyfriends' To Help Improve Her 'Dating Skills' – After Being Snubbed by NFL Hunk Tom Brady in Italy

Article continues below advertisement
billy cosby malcolm jamal warner death after sons murder
Source: MEGA

Andrea Constand's case still haunts Bil as friends fear Warner's death could finish him off.

After being convicted of sexual assault, he served two and a half years of a 10-year sentence for drugging and raping Andrea Constand in 2004. In 2021, his conviction was overturned on a technicality, and he was released.

"Bill has long maintained his innocence and claimed he was unfairly prosecuted, but there's still a stigma to his name," said an insider.

"His reputation has been tarnished. He will never regain his good-guy image. Those left around him fear Malcolm's death will finally put an end to his lonely, dreary life."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.