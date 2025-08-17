EXCLUSIVE: Lovebirds Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump Eyeing White House to 'Exchange Vows Months' After Finally Confirming Secret Romance – 'The Symbolism is Powerful'
Tiger Woods, 49, and 47-year-old Vanessa Trump – the ex of Donald Trump Jr. – are "deep in love" and quietly eyeing the White House for their "I do’s," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The golf legend and the former first daughter-in-law went public earlier this year, and insiders said they're racing down the fairway toward forever.
Future Husband And Wife?
"They're not playing around," said a source.
"They've both been through scandal, heartbreak and headlines – and somehow found peace in each other."
Though no official engagement has been announced, whispers of a presidential venue have already begun.
A White House Wedding
"The symbolism is powerful," noted another insider.
"A Trump returning to the White House… but this time, for love."