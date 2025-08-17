Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Tiger Woods
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Lovebirds Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump Eyeing White House to 'Exchange Vows Months' After Finally Confirming Secret Romance – 'The Symbolism is Powerful'

tiger woods vanessa trump white house wedding romance
Source: MEGA

Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump plan symbolic White House wedding months after confirming romance.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 17 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Tiger Woods, 49, and 47-year-old Vanessa Trump – the ex of Donald Trump Jr. – are "deep in love" and quietly eyeing the White House for their "I do’s," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The golf legend and the former first daughter-in-law went public earlier this year, and insiders said they're racing down the fairway toward forever.

Article continues below advertisement

Future Husband And Wife?

Article continues below advertisement
Donald Trump Jr.'s ex Vanessa Trump sparks buzz with Tiger Woods over possible White House wedding.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump Jr.'s ex Vanessa Trump sparks buzz with Tiger Woods over possible White House wedding.

Article continues below advertisement

"They're not playing around," said a source.

"They've both been through scandal, heartbreak and headlines – and somehow found peace in each other."

Though no official engagement has been announced, whispers of a presidential venue have already begun.

Article continues below advertisement

A White House Wedding

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Composite photo of Cheryl Hines and Larry David

Cheryl Hines 'Iced Out' of TV Husband Larry David's New HBO Show Produced by Obamas Over RFK Jr. Marriage

Photo of Sharon Stone

Sharon Stone's Private Pain Laid Bare as She Reveals How She Was Abused by Her Grandfather and Was Almost Killed After a Stroke in Her Most Scandalous Tell-all Interview Yet

Article continues below advertisement
Insiders said the couple is eyeing a presidential venue as their romance gains serious momentum.
Source: MEGA

Insiders said the couple is eyeing a presidential venue as their romance gains serious momentum.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

"The symbolism is powerful," noted another insider.

"A Trump returning to the White House… but this time, for love."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.