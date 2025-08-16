Cheryl Hines 'Iced Out' of TV Husband Larry David's New HBO Show Produced by Obamas Over RFK Jr. Marriage

Sources reveal that the new comedy series, intended to mark America's 250th anniversary – a collaboration that includes many beloved stars from Curb Your Enthusiasm – may not involve Hines, as insiders assert that the Obamas are "vehemently opposed" to her involvement.

This aversion seems tied to her marriage to Kennedy, currently serving as Secretary of Health and Human Services and a prominent figure in Trump's political landscape.

An insider claimed: "The Obamas are adamant that anyone politically connected to Trump – who they despise – should not have a role in any of their lucrative media projects."

While Hines might have been a "natural choice", experts speculate that her current ties could jeopardize her chances.