Cheryl Hines 'Iced Out' of TV Husband Larry David's New HBO Show Produced by Obamas Over RFK Jr. Marriage
Cheryl Hines is being "iced out" of Larry David's new HBO project, which is being produced by Barack and Michelle Obama's production company, due to her political affiliations and marriage to Robert F. Kennedy Jr., RadarOnline.com can report.
Sources reveal that the new comedy series, intended to mark America's 250th anniversary – a collaboration that includes many beloved stars from Curb Your Enthusiasm – may not involve Hines, as insiders assert that the Obamas are "vehemently opposed" to her involvement.
This aversion seems tied to her marriage to Kennedy, currently serving as Secretary of Health and Human Services and a prominent figure in Trump's political landscape.
An insider claimed: "The Obamas are adamant that anyone politically connected to Trump – who they despise – should not have a role in any of their lucrative media projects."
While Hines might have been a "natural choice", experts speculate that her current ties could jeopardize her chances.
What makes this situation even more precarious for Hines is her recent shift in political alignment. Previously affiliated with the Democratic Party, she now calls herself an Independent, adding to the tension.
A source indicated that the former first couple's opposition to Hines stems from her ties to Trump, which they find unacceptable.
Hines's marriage to Kennedy, who has taken a hard stance against the Democratic establishment, has likely complicated her professional relationships in Hollywood.
According to another source: "It would be a tough call for Larry to bring Cheryl on to the new show because of his negative feelings about Bobby's politics, Cheryl's avid support of MAGA and MAHA, and Larry's extreme loathing of Trump."
The overlapping dynamics are complicated, particularly considering that David himself is a steadfast liberal.
He supported Joe Biden's presidential campaign and even contributed $15,000 to the Biden Victory Fund in 2020. Hines, on the other hand, has faced "the cancel culture wrath" of progressive Hollywood – a political fallout that many in the industry have noticed.
The relationship between David and Hines has reportedly cooled since Kennedy's shift away from Democratic politics and towards Trump's sphere.
Sources claim that their once-close bond has "chilled if not completely faded" in light of the political divide that now separates them.
In a compounded twist, David's ex-wife, Laurie David, a staunch liberal herself, took to social media to criticize Hines for supporting Kennedy during Senate confirmation hearings.
"That would be her best and most watched performance yet as the dutiful, adoring wife setting women back decades," Laurie reportedly expressed, adding more fuel to the ongoing political fire surrounding Hines.
Recently, Hines served as an executive producer and starred in a low-budget horror short film in Italy, alongside her daughter. She also awaits the release of her memoir, Unscripted, due for publication in November, which promises to offer more insights into her life and career during these turbulent times.
Despite the uncertainty surrounding her future in David's HBO project, Hines maintains she and her former co-star have remained friends. However, her publicist declined to comment on any professional collaborations.