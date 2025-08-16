Creepy Leaked Videos of Bryan Kohberger Inside His Grim Prison Cell Show Him With Bright Red Hands — as Cops Reveal What He Said to Victims Moments Before Slaughter
Newly revealed surveillance footage of Bryan Kohberger pacing his prison cell has emerged, shedding light on the life of the quadruple murderer, RadarOnline.com can report.
The video, which appears to have been captured recently, shows the 30-year-old former criminology student methodically shining his shoes and arranging items in a stark, gray environment that can only be described as a punishment chamber.
Kohberger, whose hands appear inexplicably red — potentially tying back to a rumored obsession with handwashing — was filmed in a cramped cell. The stark decor features institutional gray walls, a raw concrete floor, and a stainless steel toilet with no seat, highlighting the grim reality of his daily existence.
The only hint of comfort comes from a dark wool throw on his bed, which features a simple check pattern stitched into it. These conditions emphasize a life spent mostly in isolation as Kohberger navigates the aftermath of the horrific murders that left four University of Idaho students dead.
Currently stationed at the Idaho Maximum Security Prison in Kuna — near Boise — Kohberger was sentenced to spend life in prison without the possibility of parole after his plea deal in July, where he accepted responsibility for the brutal murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin.
Following these tragic events in November 2022, Kohberger faces a life of solitary confinement with merely one hour outside in a specially constructed cage for daily exercise.
As chilling as the footage is, the most gut-wrenching details stem from newly released documents revealing Kohberger's eerie interaction with one of his victims shortly before the massacre.
According to survivor Dylan Mortensen, she recalled hearing Kohberger call out Goncalves' name during the grisly onslaught. "It's OK Kaylee. I'm here for you", he allegedly said as chaos erupted in their home. Mortensen's haunting recollection suggests a deeper connection to Goncalves and raises unsettling questions about Kohberger's motives.
The disturbing revelations do not end there. A Washington State University professor, who had an unsettling premonition about Kohberger, sent out a chilling warning to colleagues months before the murders.
The unnamed professor wrote: "Kohberger is smart enough that in four years, we will have to give him a Ph.D. Mark my word.
"I work with predators; if we give him a Ph.D., that's the guy that in many years when he is a professor, we will hear is harassing, stalking, and sexually abusing."
Investigations further unveiled a disturbing pattern in Kohberger's online behavior. Experts from Cellebrite, a digital forensics firm, revealed shocking search terms recovered from his devices, which included unsettling queries associated with non-consensual acts.
Jared Barnhart, a member of the forensic team, stated: "The easiest way to say it is that all of his terms were consistently around non-consensual sex acts."
These revelations raise significant questions about Kohberger's mental state leading up to the murders.
Linking Kohberger's behavior to that of historical criminals, forensic experts noted a disturbing fascination with serial killers.
Among those he studied was Danny Rolling, infamously known as the Gainesville Ripper, who committed a series of brutal murders in the 1990s.
Like Kohberger, Rolling preferred the Ka-Bar knife as his weapon of choice, prompting eerie comparisons between the two criminals.
Kohberger's preoccupation with these dark themes presents a chilling narrative that underscores the disturbing nature of his psyche.