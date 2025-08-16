Creepy Leaked Videos of Bryan Kohberger Inside His Grim Prison Cell Show Him With Bright Red Hands — as Cops Reveal What He Said to Victims Moments Before Slaughter

Kohberger, whose hands appear inexplicably red — potentially tying back to a rumored obsession with handwashing — was filmed in a cramped cell. The stark decor features institutional gray walls, a raw concrete floor, and a stainless steel toilet with no seat, highlighting the grim reality of his daily existence.

The only hint of comfort comes from a dark wool throw on his bed, which features a simple check pattern stitched into it. These conditions emphasize a life spent mostly in isolation as Kohberger navigates the aftermath of the horrific murders that left four University of Idaho students dead.

Currently stationed at the Idaho Maximum Security Prison in Kuna — near Boise — Kohberger was sentenced to spend life in prison without the possibility of parole after his plea deal in July, where he accepted responsibility for the brutal murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin.

Following these tragic events in November 2022, Kohberger faces a life of solitary confinement with merely one hour outside in a specially constructed cage for daily exercise.