'ICE Barbie' Kristi Noem Living Free of Charge in Coast Guard Commandant's Home in Highly Unusual Arrangement Blamed on 'Vicious Doxxing' and Death Threats

Photo of Kristi Noem
Source: MEGA

Kristi Noem is living a Coast Guard commander's home rent-free.

Profile Image

Aug. 16 2025, Published 3:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has temporarily relocated from her Washington, D.C., apartment to secure military housing following what officials describe as a surge in threats and online harassment, RadarOnline.com can report.

A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security confirmed that Noem faced “vicious doxxing” after media outlets published the location of her apartment.

'Vicious Doxxing'

ice barbie kristi noem coast guard home vicious doxxing death threats
Source: MEGA

Noem's D.C. apartment was doxxed online.

Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said: "Following the media's publishing of the location of Secretary Noem's Washington D.C. apartment, she has faced vicious doxxing on the dark web and a surge in death threats, including from the terrorist organizations, cartels, and criminal gangs that DHS targets.

"Due to threats and security concerns, she has been forced to temporarily stay in secure military housing. Secretary Noem continues to pay rent for her Navy Yard residence."

McLaughlin criticized the exposure of Noem's address, saying: "It's a shame that the media chooses sensationalism over the safety of people enforcing America's laws to keep Americans safe."

Rent-Free

ice barbie kristi noem coast guard home vicious doxxing death threats
Source: MEGA

Noem was moved for security reasons.

Noem has been living rent-free at a residence typically reserved for the Coast Guard’s top admiral, according to officials familiar with the situation. The unusual arrangement has sparked concern among Democrats and within the Coast Guard, with critics calling it a misuse of military resources.

While DHS insists the stay is temporary, the department has not clarified how long Noem has been housed there. Unlike some past Cabinet secretaries who have paid to occupy similar accommodations, Noem pays no rent for the commandant’s residence, raising questions about precedent and fairness.

Coast Guard Housing

ice barbie kristi noem coast guard home vicious doxxing death threats
Source: MEGA

Noem claimed there is a 1000% increase in assaults against ICE officers.

Some current and retired Coast Guard officials have expressed unease, warning that her decision could create the perception of exploiting her position as DHS secretary, which includes oversight of the Coast Guard. They cautioned that it might also set off a domino effect, displacing senior service members amid already limited housing availability.

Concerns have also surfaced over Noem’s frequent use of a Coast Guard Gulfstream jet, adding to tensions within the service.

Noem and ICE

ice barbie kristi noem coast guard home vicious doxxing death threats
Source: MEGA

Noem has spearheaded Donald Trump's immigration deportation effort.

The security situation comes as Noem has publicly highlighted the dangers faced by federal law enforcement. Last week, she pointed to a surge in assaults on Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers.

ICE agents are now facing a 1000% increase in assaults against them as they risk their lives to arrest the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens,” Noem said. “We will not and have not let this violence stop us or slow us down. Every day, our law enforcement continues to enforce the law and arrest the most depraved criminals, including pedophiles, terrorists, murderers, gang members, and sexual predators.”

In July, Fox News reported that ICE had recorded an 830% increase in assaults from January 21 to July 14 of this year compared to the same period in 2024. That period began the day after President Donald Trump returned to the Oval Office.

