'ICE Barbie' Kristi Noem Living Free of Charge in Coast Guard Commandant's Home in Highly Unusual Arrangement Blamed on 'Vicious Doxxing' and Death Threats
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has temporarily relocated from her Washington, D.C., apartment to secure military housing following what officials describe as a surge in threats and online harassment, RadarOnline.com can report.
A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security confirmed that Noem faced “vicious doxxing” after media outlets published the location of her apartment.
'Vicious Doxxing'
Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said: "Following the media's publishing of the location of Secretary Noem's Washington D.C. apartment, she has faced vicious doxxing on the dark web and a surge in death threats, including from the terrorist organizations, cartels, and criminal gangs that DHS targets.
"Due to threats and security concerns, she has been forced to temporarily stay in secure military housing. Secretary Noem continues to pay rent for her Navy Yard residence."
McLaughlin criticized the exposure of Noem's address, saying: "It's a shame that the media chooses sensationalism over the safety of people enforcing America's laws to keep Americans safe."
Rent-Free
Noem has been living rent-free at a residence typically reserved for the Coast Guard’s top admiral, according to officials familiar with the situation. The unusual arrangement has sparked concern among Democrats and within the Coast Guard, with critics calling it a misuse of military resources.
While DHS insists the stay is temporary, the department has not clarified how long Noem has been housed there. Unlike some past Cabinet secretaries who have paid to occupy similar accommodations, Noem pays no rent for the commandant’s residence, raising questions about precedent and fairness.
Coast Guard Housing
Some current and retired Coast Guard officials have expressed unease, warning that her decision could create the perception of exploiting her position as DHS secretary, which includes oversight of the Coast Guard. They cautioned that it might also set off a domino effect, displacing senior service members amid already limited housing availability.
Concerns have also surfaced over Noem’s frequent use of a Coast Guard Gulfstream jet, adding to tensions within the service.
Noem and ICE
The security situation comes as Noem has publicly highlighted the dangers faced by federal law enforcement. Last week, she pointed to a surge in assaults on Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers.
“ICE agents are now facing a 1000% increase in assaults against them as they risk their lives to arrest the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens,” Noem said. “We will not and have not let this violence stop us or slow us down. Every day, our law enforcement continues to enforce the law and arrest the most depraved criminals, including pedophiles, terrorists, murderers, gang members, and sexual predators.”
In July, Fox News reported that ICE had recorded an 830% increase in assaults from January 21 to July 14 of this year compared to the same period in 2024. That period began the day after President Donald Trump returned to the Oval Office.