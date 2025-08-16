'ICE Barbie' Kristi Noem Living Free of Charge in Coast Guard Commandant's Home in Highly Unusual Arrangement Blamed on 'Vicious Doxxing' and Death Threats

Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said: "Following the media's publishing of the location of Secretary Noem's Washington D.C. apartment, she has faced vicious doxxing on the dark web and a surge in death threats, including from the terrorist organizations, cartels, and criminal gangs that DHS targets.

"Due to threats and security concerns, she has been forced to temporarily stay in secure military housing. Secretary Noem continues to pay rent for her Navy Yard residence."

McLaughlin criticized the exposure of Noem's address, saying: "It's a shame that the media chooses sensationalism over the safety of people enforcing America's laws to keep Americans safe."