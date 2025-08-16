More Axe-wielding at CBS: 'Evening News' Stars John Dickerson or Maurice Dubois Set to Be Dumped — as Gayle King Faces Her Own Uncertain Future
CBS News is bracing for a major shakeup inside its flagship programs as President Tom Cibrowski moves to overhaul the Evening News broadcast, RadarOnline.com can report.
Cibrowski, a former ABC executive who joined CBS in March, is preparing to cut one of the broadcast’s two anchors, John Dickerson or Maurice DuBois, as soon as this week, according to sources familiar with the discussions.
At the same time, insiders said Cibrowski is expected to oust Evening News executive producer Guy Campanile, a veteran of 60 Minutes who has clashed with his new boss.
Chopping Block
An insider source said, "Guy thinks he knows better than Tom," adding that Campanile may soon be reassigned to 60 Minutes under newly appointed executive producer Tanya Simon.
The behind-the-scenes maneuvering comes as CBS parent company Paramount finalizes its merger with Skydance, a transition that has already put Cibrowski on shaky ground.
Some insiders suggest his high-profile moves are a last-ditch effort to secure his position. Others believe he could simply be playing the role of "hatchet man" for incoming bosses — only to be dismissed or demoted himself.
Cibrowski has also faced resistance from CBS Mornings executive producer Shawna Thomas. According to sources, Thomas's role could also be at risk.
CBS Leadership
The network's leadership questions have intensified following comments from Jeff Shell, the new president of the merged Skydance-Paramount. Shell revealed last week that he has been interviewing candidates for Cibrowski's job. Meanwhile, Skydance CEO David Ellison has reportedly been in talks with journalist Bari Weiss and former CBS News president David Rhodes about joining the network.
Inside Evening News, DuBois is seen as the likely choice to remain as the sole anchor. The former WCBS New York anchor is considered more suited to the role than Dickerson, who is best known for his political reporting.
The duo, sources said, has "lacked chemistry" and appeared ill-equipped to handle international stories, including coverage of Pope Francis's death.
Still, one senior executive suggested poor ratings stem less from on-air talent and more from fractured leadership. The source said: "There's a lack of support, a lack of focus and differing perspectives on what the show should be
"The insecurity and lack of confidence shows up on the screen."
Direction
Campanile, who is expected to be replaced by senior producer Kim Harvey, has continued pushing feature stories despite Cibrowski's push for more hard news.
One insider said: "Now, the show and the team feel rudderless. If you're going to do something different, you need to do it with confidence and assurance and this team has none of that.
"They are alone. They feel it and the viewers feel it."
Gayle King
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, President Donald Trump has recently stepped up his attacks on CBS, celebrating the firing of Late Show host Stephen Colbert and targeting CBS Mornings anchor Gayle King.
Late on August 4, Trump wrote on Truth Social: "Gayle King's career is over. She should have stayed with her belief in TRUMP. She never had the courage to do so. No talent, no ratings, no strength!!!"
King, who earns a reported $15 million annually, has faced criticism for featuring "woke" guests, including RuPaul's Drag Race winner Bob the Drag Queen, who promoted his book Harriet Tubman: Live in Concert.
One insider remarked: "The audience doesn't want woke. It doesn't like progressive and provocative bookings."
Ratings for CBS Mornings have slipped to under two million viewers, putting the program in last place.
Another insider explained: "The morning show audience wants optimism and cheer and joy, and what they were producing is at odds with audience expectations."