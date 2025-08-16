More Axe-wielding at CBS: 'Evening News' Stars John Dickerson or Maurice Dubois Set to Be Dumped — as Gayle King Faces Her Own Uncertain Future

CBS News is bracing for a major shakeup inside its flagship programs as President Tom Cibrowski moves to overhaul the Evening News broadcast, RadarOnline.com can report.

Cibrowski, a former ABC executive who joined CBS in March, is preparing to cut one of the broadcast’s two anchors, John Dickerson or Maurice DuBois, as soon as this week, according to sources familiar with the discussions.

At the same time, insiders said Cibrowski is expected to oust Evening News executive producer Guy Campanile, a veteran of 60 Minutes who has clashed with his new boss.