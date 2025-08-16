Sharon Stone's Private Pain Laid Bare as She Reveals How She Was Abused by Her Grandfather and Was Almost Killed After a Stroke in Her Most Scandalous Tell-all Interview Yet
Sharon Stone has shared a series of deeply personal revelations about her tumultuous family history, her mother's death, and the trauma that shaped her life.
Just days after announcing her mother's passing on Instagram, Stone, renowned for her fearless candor, took the opportunity to reflect on the complex dynamics of her upbringing, including being abused by her own grandfather, RadarOnline.com can report.
Stone's Family
In a recent interview, Stone explained, "I always get my mad feelings first when people die", disclosing her initial feelings upon learning of her mother's death. These revelations came amidst a discussion about her new film, Nobody 2, but the focus quickly shifted to her family's dark history, which has haunted her throughout her life, only recently brought to light in her memoir, The Beauty of Living Twice.
She recounted the harrowing legacy left by her maternal grandfather, whom she accused of being a violent abuser and a pedophile.
Detailing how her mother endured abuse from the age of five until she left the family home at nine to go into domestic service, Stone shared: "There hadn't been a day in my mother's life when Dot had not been beaten by him."
Not only had her mother suffered, but Stone revealed that both she and her sister experienced abuse at the hands of their grandfather as children.
Stone's Mother
Stone shared her mother's final words, which were anything but tender: "When the last thing your mother says to you before she dies is, 'You talk too much, you make me want to commit suicide', and the whole room laughs, you think: that's a hard one to go out on, Mom!"
Despite these turbulent family ties, Stone reflected on the love she had for her father, Joseph, describing their bond as "extremely close".
The Basic Instinct star stated: "My Dad and I were tighter than two coats of paint." She also pointed to her father's influence in helping her navigate a male-dominated world. Yet, her father's support could not shield her from the repercussions of her family's dark past, which she still has to navigate to this day.
Her Near-Fatal Stroke
The actress also opened up about a near-fatal stroke she suffered in 2001, a traumatic experience that nearly took her life. Doctors had reportedly given her a one percent chance of survival after her brain bled for nine days.
"I had to relearn to walk, speak and read", she recalled, revealing the physical and emotional toll the event took on her. Even after her recovery, she noted that opportunities in Hollywood were scarce, especially for women.
She lamented: "In those days, as a woman, if something happened to you, you were done."
Stone's resilience has been evident, however, as she has not only recovered from her health battles but also raised three sons, all the while striving to forge a successful career in an industry that has often sidelined her.
She affirmed, "I am a glass-half-full kind of gal," while emphasizing her determination to maintain a positive outlook despite the numerous challenges she has encountered.
Hollywood
The video interview also touched on the evolving landscape of Hollywood and its handling of women, particularly how Stone continues to be viewed through the lens of her iconic role in Basic Instinct.
She expressed concern over how filmmakers often pigeonhole her because of her earlier performances. Addressing the stereotyping that persists in the film industry, she noted: "I think very beautiful, smart people are perceived in very specific ways. Because I'm a woman who is beautiful, it's easier to have me not be emotionally intelligent."