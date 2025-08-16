Sharon Stone's Private Pain Laid Bare as She Reveals How She Was Abused by Her Grandfather and Was Almost Killed After a Stroke in Her Most Scandalous Tell-all Interview Yet

In a recent interview, Stone explained, "I always get my mad feelings first when people die", disclosing her initial feelings upon learning of her mother's death. These revelations came amidst a discussion about her new film, Nobody 2, but the focus quickly shifted to her family's dark history, which has haunted her throughout her life, only recently brought to light in her memoir, The Beauty of Living Twice.

She recounted the harrowing legacy left by her maternal grandfather, whom she accused of being a violent abuser and a pedophile.

Detailing how her mother endured abuse from the age of five until she left the family home at nine to go into domestic service, Stone shared: "There hadn't been a day in my mother's life when Dot had not been beaten by him."

Not only had her mother suffered, but Stone revealed that both she and her sister experienced abuse at the hands of their grandfather as children.