CNN Anchors at War: Testy Jake Tapper Caught on Hot Mic Demanding 'Give Me My Show Back' — as Anderson Cooper Hogged His Air-Time

On Friday, August 15, while broadcasting live from Anchorage, Alaska, Tapper was caught in a candid exchange with a producer just as Cooper handed off coverage.

Tapper could be heard saying with some exasperation: "I'm fine. Just give me my show back."

Cooper, smiling at the unexpected moment, replied with a quick nudge: "Your show's back!"

A somewhat flustered Tapper then moved on to introduce California Senator Adam Schiff for commentary on the press conference, as laughter could be heard from the CNN studio.

Technical difficulties persisted throughout the network's coverage. At one point, Tapper lost connection with Schiff, prompting him to apologize on air.

At the end of the interview, the CNN host said: "We're having real comms problems today. I'm sorry about that. If anybody can hear me, let's go throw it back to New York."