EXCLUSIVE: Putin's Puppet? US Group Claims Russian President Has 'No Problem Swaying President Trump in His Direction' As Crucial US-Russia Summit Kicks Off

Friday's summit will be the first face-to-face discussion between American and Russian leaders since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine over three years ago, and tensions are noticeably high.

However, one key member missing from the meeting will be Zelensky, who apparently wasn't invited. That could play right into the hands of Putin and his goals.

Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine John Herbst argued: "President Zelensky’s absence from the Alaska summit will confirm Putin’s conviction that he can sway the Trump Administration in his direction."

He further explained: "The U.S.–Russia Summit in Alaska is the next big step in the diplomacy surrounding Moscow’s aggression in Ukraine.

"Putin will seek Trump’s support for an agenda that focuses on the concessions Ukraine must make for a ceasefire. That, however, would undermine Trump’s efforts to achieve a durable peace that leaves Ukraine stable and secure."