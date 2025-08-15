Kate Gosselin's Cash Crisis! Ex-TLC Queen Forced to Return to '$30 an Hour Nursing Job' After Facing 'Sickening' Financial Downfall From TV Show Cancelation

Kate shared a TikTok video where she chatted with fans late at night while cleaning up her kitchen after a long day on the job, which, according to DailyMail, Kate allegedly makes $30 an hour.

"What happened with all the income from the show. I hate that you are having to work 12-hour shifts," one fan asked about the money the former TV star made on Jon & Kate Plus 8, and her solo show, Kate Plus 8, following her 2009 divorce from Jon.

"Honestly? Providing for eight kids, college funds which I am proud to say covered all of their college and more, and LAWYERS," she replied about where her TV fortune went.

"Sickening, but I was dragged into court constantly, and that costs a ton. Sad [because] my kids could have a lot more saved, and I could have a retirement saved if it weren’t for lawyers," Kate added about why she needs to keep working.

However, the ex-reality TV diva wasn't completely bitter about her grueling nursing schedule.

"It’s OK. I’m helping other families, and I feel needed, and I enjoy helping!" Kate declared with an optimistic attitude.