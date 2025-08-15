Kate Gosselin's Cash Crisis! Ex-TLC Queen Forced to Return to '$30 an Hour Nursing Job' After Facing 'Sickening' Financial Downfall From TV Show Cancelation
Kate Gosselin's days living large with the fame and fortune of a reality star are ancient history, as the former TLC personality candidly opened up about her "sickening" money woes, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
These days, the mother of eight puts in 12-hour days as a pediatric home care nurse in North Carolina, miles away from the spotlight where she once thrived. In a jaw-dropping confession, Kate blamed bitter legal wars with ex-husband Jon Gosselin for draining her once-impressive fortune – claiming those brutal court battles cost her the comfortable life she could have been living today.
'Sickening' Lawyer Fees
Kate shared a TikTok video where she chatted with fans late at night while cleaning up her kitchen after a long day on the job, which, according to DailyMail, Kate allegedly makes $30 an hour.
"What happened with all the income from the show. I hate that you are having to work 12-hour shifts," one fan asked about the money the former TV star made on Jon & Kate Plus 8, and her solo show, Kate Plus 8, following her 2009 divorce from Jon.
"Honestly? Providing for eight kids, college funds which I am proud to say covered all of their college and more, and LAWYERS," she replied about where her TV fortune went.
"Sickening, but I was dragged into court constantly, and that costs a ton. Sad [because] my kids could have a lot more saved, and I could have a retirement saved if it weren’t for lawyers," Kate added about why she needs to keep working.
However, the ex-reality TV diva wasn't completely bitter about her grueling nursing schedule.
"It’s OK. I’m helping other families, and I feel needed, and I enjoy helping!" Kate declared with an optimistic attitude.
No Time to 'Relax'
"All of that TV work, and she has to work now," another fan lamented about Kate's life today.
"Yep. Raised and supported eight kids alone, and now they have enough college money to go to college and beyond! I achieved my goal, but have no personal retirement," she said about her current financial situation.
Another fan told the Dancing With the Stars alum, "I wish you had made enough on TV to be able to relax," to which she responded, "Me too! Eight kids is a lot of ppl to provide for! Wouldn’t change it, but would be nice to relax!"
Alexis Gosselin's Rare Appearance
Kate responded to another fan asking how many of her children still live at home. Even though she's now an empty nester, the four 21-year-old sextuplets who once lived with her — Aaden, Joel, Alexis, and Leah — were under her roof while in between semesters at college.
Alexis became the first of Kate's kids to make a cameo in one of her mom's TikTok videos on August 8, giving her mother a hug and kiss and a sweet "Love you," on her way out the door.
Jon and Kate's 24-year-old twin daughters, Mady and Cara, graduated from separate New York colleges in 2023, the same year their six younger siblings finished high school.
The two remaining sextuplets, Hannah and Collin, lived with their father through their high school years. Kate and Collin remain deeply estranged after she sent him to live in a mental health facility in 2016, saying he was having behavioral problems. The former Marine trainee later accused her of abuse in 2023 after Jon got him out of the institution and gained full custody of Collin in 2018.
Collin Gosselin's Heartbreak
Kate said she longed for the days when all eight of her children were young and all together, revealing how she's "sad" when chatting with another follower.
"Your life seems so different, Kate… what do you miss most about your TLC days?" the fan asked.
"I miss our house in Pennsylvania. But mainly, I miss when the kids were little. Not the stress, just their cuteness. At the time, it felt like the days were long… but in hindsight, it sped by. And I’m sad," she heartbreakingly wrote.
Kate isn't the only one wishing for a different time, as Collin shared a devastating TikTok post about how much pain he's still in from being separated from his brothers and sisters while growing up.
"Born to be a team, us against the world...," he wrote over a childhood photo showing him with all seven of his brothers and sisters.
In a second snapshot, Collin was seen driving alone, with the words, "Forced to do it alone, and wonder every day what our lives would have looked like," appearing below his face.