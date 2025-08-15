Prince Andrew Dealt New Blow as Poll Reveals British Taxpayers are Desperate for Scandal-Plagued Duke to Be Stripped of ALL His Remaining Royal Titles

Now, the fresh YouGov survey, conducted last week, found 67 percent of respondents favored removing Andrew's royal titles, while 13 percent opposed the idea and 20 percent were unsure.

Opposition was strongest among Conservative voters and those over 50.

The poll also reaffirmed Andrew's status as the monarchy's least popular member, with only 5 percent of respondents expressing a positive view of the King's brother – a figure that has barely shifted since his infamous 2019 Newsnight interview about his relationship with s-- trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew has long been a polarizing figure, forced to step back from public life following the fallout from the Epstein scandal and the Newsnight interview.

He was stripped of his military roles and charity affiliations by his late mother, Elizabeth II, but retains his dukedom and the use of his princely title.

Lownie's biography take-down of the duke, however, has painted a portrait of a man who has repeatedly used his royal connections for personal gain.