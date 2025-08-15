Your tip
Prince Andrew Dealt New Blow as Poll Reveals British Taxpayers are Desperate for Scandal-Plagued Duke to Be Stripped of ALL His Remaining Royal Titles

Photo of Prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

A new poll dealt Prince Andrew a blow as taxpayers demanded he be stripped of all remaining royal titles.

Aug. 15 2025, Published 11:43 a.m. ET

Prince Andrew is facing renewed public condemnation after a YouGov poll revealed most Britons support stripping the Duke of York of all his remaining royal titles.

"It remains a mystery how Prince Andrew has been able to enjoy such an extravagant lifestyle," said royal biographer Andrew Lownie, whose newly released book The Rise and Fall of the House of York, details the Duke's controversial past.

Prince Andrew's Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Damage

Photo of Prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

A new YouGov poll shows 67% of Britons want Prince Andrew stripped of his remaining royal titles.

Now, the fresh YouGov survey, conducted last week, found 67 percent of respondents favored removing Andrew's royal titles, while 13 percent opposed the idea and 20 percent were unsure.

Opposition was strongest among Conservative voters and those over 50.

The poll also reaffirmed Andrew's status as the monarchy's least popular member, with only 5 percent of respondents expressing a positive view of the King's brother – a figure that has barely shifted since his infamous 2019 Newsnight interview about his relationship with s-- trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew has long been a polarizing figure, forced to step back from public life following the fallout from the Epstein scandal and the Newsnight interview.

He was stripped of his military roles and charity affiliations by his late mother, Elizabeth II, but retains his dukedom and the use of his princely title.

Lownie's biography take-down of the duke, however, has painted a portrait of a man who has repeatedly used his royal connections for personal gain.

Lownie's Bombshell Book Claims

Photo of Prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Lownie’s new book exposes Prince Andrew's lavish lifestyle and Epstein ties amid public backlash.

The book documents a series of lavish expenditures and controversial dealings.

Lownie writes Andrew once enjoyed "a four-day holiday in Tunisia paid for by Tarek Kaituni, a convicted Libyan gun smuggler."

His tome also delved into the 2007 sale of Andrew's Sunninghill home in Berkshire for $6million over the asking price to Timur Kulibayev, a billionaire oil and gas tycoon.

Lownie also asserted Andrew was "played" by Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted sex offender, serving as "a useful idiot" for the pedophile and suspected spy, as he "gave him respectability and access to political leaders and business opportunities."

In addition to these financial entanglements, the biography alleged Andrew treated staff with arrogance and cruelty, often leaving them in tears.

Support To Strip Prince Andrew Of Royal Titles

Photo of Prince Andrew, Timothy Lawrence, Princess Anne and Sarah Ferguson
Source: MEGA

The disgraced duke remains the monarchy's least popular member with just 5% favorability.

Political analysts and royal commentators suggest the YouGov poll results reflect growing impatience with Andrew's continued association with the monarchy.

The fact two-thirds of the public now openly support stripping Andrew of his titles now shows just how much trust has been eroded, critics say.

One blasted: "He is no longer seen as a royal in service to the public."

While speculation has persisted for years over the possible removal of Andrew's remaining titles, insiders say Buckingham Palace has so far shown little appetite for action, mindful of the legal and reputational complications such a move would entail.

But the poll could increase pressure on the monarchy to consider more drastic measures.

Photo of Prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

With two-thirds backing title removal, Buckingham Palace faces renewed scrutiny over Andrew’s future.

Andrew's estrangement from public life has not stopped his private dealings from attracting attention.

Lownie's book underscored his continued entanglements with wealthy figures and his history of courting influence, even after his official duties were curtailed.

Critics argue the duke's situation exemplifies the challenges of maintaining the monarchy's reputation in the modern era.

A source said: "As debate continues over Andrew's future, the poll underscores a stark reality – public sentiment is overwhelmingly in favor of revoking his remaining royal privileges, leaving Andrew's role in the royal family under renewed scrutiny."

