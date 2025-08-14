Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: President Trump Slammed for Not Inviting Ukraine to His Big Peace Summit with Putin in Alaska — As 'Titanic Efforts' Are Underway to Undermine Meeting

split photo of putin and trump
Source: mega

Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump are set to meet Friday in Alaska.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 14 2025, Published 7:45 p.m. ET

On the eve of their highly anticipated Alaska summit, President Trump said he believes Vladimir Putin is ready to end the war in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com can report.

But U.S.-based supporters of Ukraine are slamming the meeting for leaving Volodymyr Zelensky on the outside looking in.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of donald trump
Source: mega

President Trump claimed Russia is ready to end its war with Ukraine.

The Ukrainian president has doubled down on efforts this week to prevent any deal between the U.S. and Russia that leaves his country vulnerable to a future attack.

Meanwhile, Trump may be getting ready to chat with Putin, but he's already looking forward to a second summit – this time with Zelensky at the table as well.

"I think it's going to be a good meeting, but the more important meeting will be the second meeting that we're having," the president told reporters. "We're going to have a meeting with President Putin, President Zelensky, myself, and maybe we'll bring some of the European leaders along.

"Maybe not. I don't know that."

Article continues below advertisement

Ukraine Deserves a Chance

Photo of Volodymyr Zelensky
Source: mega

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky was not invited.

One prominent group of Ukraine supporters based in the U.S. wonders "why wait?"

Mykola Murskyi, Advocacy Director at Razom for Ukraine, exclusively told RadarOnline.com: "No decisions about Ukraine can be made without Ukraine at the table.

"Ukrainians share President Trump's goal of peace, but history shows that Putin will take an opportunity to rearm and prepare for his next offensive."

Article continues below advertisement

Discredit and Disrupt

Photo of vladimir putin
Source: mega

A member of Putin's inner circle warns there are threats to undermine the meeting.

Trump took the bold step of threatening Russia with "very severe consequences" if Putin doesn’t agree to end the war.

However, a top Russian advisor says foreign efforts are underway to discredit and disrupt a planned summit. Russia's investment envoy Kirill Dmitriev wrote in a Telegram post: "Undoubtedly, a number of countries interested in continuing the conflict will make titanic efforts to disrupt the planned meeting between President Putin and President Trump."

Several NATO countries in Europe have not been shy about expressing their skepticism about the possibilities of a peace deal, but Dmitriev refused to elaborate or reveal which nations might be making nefarious plans.

Meeting in Alaska

Photo of Volodymyr Zelensky
Source: mega

Zelensky is expected to be welcomed at a future summit.

Trump announced the hastily organized summit in post on his Truth Social platform last week.

"The highly anticipated meeting between myself, as President of the United States of America, and President Vladimir Putin, of Russia, will take place next Friday, August 15, 2025, in the Great State of Alaska," he wrote. "Further details to follow. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

Meanwhile, Putin's aides in a statement confirmed their RSVP for the summit, pointing out the Alaska location is a perfect meeting spot.

"Russia and the United States are close neighbors; they share borders. So it does make sense if our delegation simply crosses the Bering Strait and if such an important and expected meeting between the two leaders takes place specifically in Alaska," they said.

The statement continued: "Incidentally, it is in Alaska and in the Arctic that the economic interests of our countries converge and prospects for implementing large-scale mutually beneficial projects arise."

