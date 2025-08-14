EXCLUSIVE: President Trump Slammed for Not Inviting Ukraine to His Big Peace Summit with Putin in Alaska — As 'Titanic Efforts' Are Underway to Undermine Meeting

On the eve of their highly anticipated Alaska summit, President Trump said he believes Vladimir Putin is ready to end the war in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com can report. But U.S.-based supporters of Ukraine are slamming the meeting for leaving Volodymyr Zelensky on the outside looking in.

President Trump claimed Russia is ready to end its war with Ukraine.

The Ukrainian president has doubled down on efforts this week to prevent any deal between the U.S. and Russia that leaves his country vulnerable to a future attack. Meanwhile, Trump may be getting ready to chat with Putin, but he's already looking forward to a second summit – this time with Zelensky at the table as well. "I think it's going to be a good meeting, but the more important meeting will be the second meeting that we're having," the president told reporters. "We're going to have a meeting with President Putin, President Zelensky, myself, and maybe we'll bring some of the European leaders along. "Maybe not. I don't know that."

Ukraine Deserves a Chance

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky was not invited.

One prominent group of Ukraine supporters based in the U.S. wonders "why wait?" Mykola Murskyi, Advocacy Director at Razom for Ukraine, exclusively told RadarOnline.com: "No decisions about Ukraine can be made without Ukraine at the table. "Ukrainians share President Trump's goal of peace, but history shows that Putin will take an opportunity to rearm and prepare for his next offensive."

Discredit and Disrupt

A member of Putin's inner circle warns there are threats to undermine the meeting.

Trump took the bold step of threatening Russia with "very severe consequences" if Putin doesn’t agree to end the war. However, a top Russian advisor says foreign efforts are underway to discredit and disrupt a planned summit. Russia's investment envoy Kirill Dmitriev wrote in a Telegram post: "Undoubtedly, a number of countries interested in continuing the conflict will make titanic efforts to disrupt the planned meeting between President Putin and President Trump." Several NATO countries in Europe have not been shy about expressing their skepticism about the possibilities of a peace deal, but Dmitriev refused to elaborate or reveal which nations might be making nefarious plans.

Meeting in Alaska

Zelensky is expected to be welcomed at a future summit.