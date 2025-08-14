Kelly Ripa Blasts Viewers Left 'Offended' After Host's Very Raunchy Chat With Husband Mark Consuelos On Morning Show — 'Shut It!'
Sassy Kelly Ripa clapped back at trolls who slammed her raunchy chat with husband Mark Consuelos during their daytime talk show, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The saucy host made self-deprecating comments about the size of her bust, confessing she has little to fill her bras, while delivering a zinger to anyone who found the topic distasteful during the Live With Kelly and Mark episode on Wednesday, August 13.
Kelly Ripa's Bras 'Don't Get a Workout'
"Bras, bras, everyone," Ripa proclaimed while going through topics at the top of the show. "Bras are older than you think, and I don't mean just my bra. I mean bras."
The perky TV personality complained about her undergarments, noting: "They don't get a big workout.
"I'm not asking a lot of them, if you know what I'm saying. You know what I mean? Basically, I wear a bra to hold my microphone on. That is why I wear a bra, not to hold anything else, because there's nothing else there."
The Philadelphia-born firecracker then clapped back at any potential critics, snapping: "I don't care if you're offended. Shut it!
"That is why I wear a bra, just to put a microphone on. So, I don't ask a lot."
Mark Consuelos Has Serious Bra Skills
Consuelos found a risqué way to inject himself into the discussion by sharing his favorite type of brassiere that his wife once wore, leading to another one of the couple's infamous TMI sessions.
The cheeky cohost noted how he "used to like the ones that had the little snaps in the front," to which Ripa raved how he was "very good" at removing that type of bra.
"I was so impressed. I was like, ‘Wow, I mean, this guy knows his way around a bra,'" she gushed.
The Riverdale alum credited his high school days growing up in Florida with his lingerie know-how.
“If you’re from Tampa, you know how to do that stuff quick,” Conseulos boasted before bragging how tackling a back clasp is “child’s play.”
Self-Awareness
Ripa opened up about her flat chest in July, joking about how not even three pregnancies and nursing her children hardly caused her breasts to grow in size.
"I have no boobs," she told Amanda Hirsch on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. "We know that I'm flat-chested. It's not a mystery at this point. It's almost a point of pride."
"I nursed what was in there away," she said about Michael, 28, Lola, 24, and Joaquin, 22, whom she shares with Consuelos.
"So, now I just have, like, nipples that hang lower. I went from an A to an A long," Ripa joked.
EXCLUSIVE: Newly Unearthed Epstein Tax Returns Reveal How Clinton Family Foundation Accepted $25K Donation From Twisted Tycoon — The Same Year Florida Cops Launched Their Investigation Into Him
Breast Augmentation Consults
When Hirsch questioned if the size of her breasts ever made Ripa feel insecure enough to seek out plastic surgery, the All My Children alum gave a candid response.
"I've gone to more breast augmentation consults than I would like to admit. Like, every time I hear about the new boob guy, I go and I have a consult," she replied, going on to explain she always changes her mind after hearing about potential complications from the surgery that "talks me right out of it."
After 29 years of marriage, Ripa revealed her husband is happy with her natural body.
"I'm good. Nobody's talking to these except for Mark, and even he seems like he's on a 'Don't ask, don't tell' policy with them," she shrugged.
"He's like, 'We're good. I'm fine.'"