Kelly Ripa Blasts Viewers Left 'Offended' After Host's Very Raunchy Chat With Husband Mark Consuelos On Morning Show — 'Shut It!'

The saucy host made self-deprecating comments about the size of her bust, confessing she has little to fill her bras, while delivering a zinger to anyone who found the topic distasteful during the Live With Kelly and Mark episode on Wednesday, August 13.

Sassy Kelly Ripa clapped back at trolls who slammed her raunchy chat with husband Mark Consuelos during their daytime talk show, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Kelly Ripa claimed her bras are only good for holding up her microphone.

"Bras, bras, everyone," Ripa proclaimed while going through topics at the top of the show. "Bras are older than you think, and I don't mean just my bra. I mean bras."

The perky TV personality complained about her undergarments, noting: "They don't get a big workout.

"I'm not asking a lot of them, if you know what I'm saying. You know what I mean? Basically, I wear a bra to hold my microphone on. That is why I wear a bra, not to hold anything else, because there's nothing else there."

The Philadelphia-born firecracker then clapped back at any potential critics, snapping: "I don't care if you're offended. Shut it!

"That is why I wear a bra, just to put a microphone on. So, I don't ask a lot."