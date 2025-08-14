EXCLUSIVE: Travis Kelce Brutally Ridiculed By PETA For Using Wild Animals In Shirtless New Snaps — 'These Animals Should Not Be Transported, Restrained and Posed for Photos'

In a letter exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com, PETA told Kelce how "disappointing" it was to see a "live alligator and snake, as well as you wearing a real rabbit fur hat" featured in his magazine spread.

The letter continued: While the animals used in the shoot were reportedly sourced from a self-proclaimed 'rescue,' legitimate sanctuaries and rescues do not loan out animals for photo shoots, media appearances, or publicity stunts - period. Any group that does so is operating as a business that exploits animals, not one that protects them.

"Wild animals like alligators and snakes are incredibly sensitive and reactive to their surroundings. The fear they feel in unfamiliar, perceived threatening situations is real. Snakes in particular don’t show stress the way other animals do, but being passed around and held in frightening settings can lead to illness and injury.

"These animals should be exploring wild swamps and forests - not transported, restrained, and posed for photos. Facilities that offer animals for such purposes often operate without meaningful oversight, and reptiles aren’t even covered by the minimal protections of the federal Animal Welfare Act."

PETA urged Kelce, who has "millions of people looking up to" him, to make better choices about involving animals in his photoshoots.

The organization also asked the NFL superstar to read their letter with an "open mind and commit to leaving wild animals out of your future promotions."

The letter to Kelce ended: "They need someone with your influence and strength to stand up for them."