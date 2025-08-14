Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Travis Kelce Brutally Ridiculed By PETA For Using Wild Animals In Shirtless New Snaps — 'These Animals Should Not Be Transported, Restrained and Posed for Photos'

Travis Kelce has been slammed by the organization for including live animals in his shirtless photos.

Aug. 14 2025, Published 7:31 p.m. ET

Travis Kelce has been brutally ridiculed by PETA over his latest sexy snaps.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the NFL superstar was quickly slammed after the release of his spread in GQ magazine, in which he posed with snakes and alligators.

PETA wrote Kelce a letter slamming his decision.
PETA wrote Kelce a letter slamming his decision.

In a letter exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com, PETA told Kelce how "disappointing" it was to see a "live alligator and snake, as well as you wearing a real rabbit fur hat" featured in his magazine spread.

The letter continued: While the animals used in the shoot were reportedly sourced from a self-proclaimed 'rescue,' legitimate sanctuaries and rescues do not loan out animals for photo shoots, media appearances, or publicity stunts - period. Any group that does so is operating as a business that exploits animals, not one that protects them.

"Wild animals like alligators and snakes are incredibly sensitive and reactive to their surroundings. The fear they feel in unfamiliar, perceived threatening situations is real. Snakes in particular don’t show stress the way other animals do, but being passed around and held in frightening settings can lead to illness and injury.

"These animals should be exploring wild swamps and forests - not transported, restrained, and posed for photos. Facilities that offer animals for such purposes often operate without meaningful oversight, and reptiles aren’t even covered by the minimal protections of the federal Animal Welfare Act."

PETA urged Kelce, who has "millions of people looking up to" him, to make better choices about involving animals in his photoshoots.

The organization also asked the NFL superstar to read their letter with an "open mind and commit to leaving wild animals out of your future promotions."

The letter to Kelce ended: "They need someone with your influence and strength to stand up for them."

After the photos were released, Kelce received a massive amount of backlash on social media.

After the photos were released, Kelce received a massive amount of backlash and mockery over the shoot on X.

One user wrote: "Bro, he's going to get crushed by the Kansas City locker room."

Another said: "Why are all these pictures completely unhinged?"

A third penned: "This is so embarrassing. This entire shoot is such a joke, and he looks like a complete fool."

A fourth wrote: "I just know Taylor Swift got the ick from this photoshoot."

The NFL star has been dating Swift for two years.
The NFL star has been dating Swift for two years.

After Kelce's romance with Swift really took off and his magazine spreads started coming in, insiders told RadarOnline.com how his friends fear the football superstar has lost his edge after living the high life with popstar girlfriend.

Between his lavish lifestyle with Swift and keeping up with his NFL career, insiders said: "He's been trying to live two lives, and he's paying the price.

"He's crazy about her. She's become the center of his world, and a lot of people are convinced that's taken a toll on his game."

Kelce found more fame after he started dating Swift.
Kelce found more fame after he started dating Swift.

