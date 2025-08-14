As part of Epstein's 2006 tax records, the financier listed that he sent Clinton a check for $25,000 on July 18.

The next year, attorneys for the convicted sex offender claimed the billionaire helped start the Clinton family foundation, as they tried to boost his image during plea negotiations.

High-powered – and high-priced – lawyers Alan Dershowitz and Gerald Lefcourt sent a 23-page letter to officials at the time arguing for leniency.

"Mr. Epstein was part of the original group that conceived the Clinton Global Initiative, which is described as a project bringing together a community of global leaders to devise and implement innovative solutions to some of the world’s most pressing challenges," read the July 2007 letter. "Focuses of this initiative include poverty, climate change, global health, and religious and ethnic conflicts."

Epstein is not cited as a founding member in any official paperwork filed by the Clinton Global Initiative.