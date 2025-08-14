EXCLUSIVE: Newly Unearthed Epstein Tax Returns Reveal How Clinton Family Foundation Accepted $25K Donation From Twisted Tycoon — The Same Year Florida Cops Launched Their Investigation Into Him
RadarOnline.com has discovered decades-old tax returns that reveal Jeffrey Epstein wrote a $25,000 check to Bill Clinton and his Clinton Foundation in 2006.
The generous donation came just as cops in Florida were beginning their investigation into Epstein, and just two years before he pled guilty to child prostitution charges.
As part of Epstein's 2006 tax records, the financier listed that he sent Clinton a check for $25,000 on July 18.
The next year, attorneys for the convicted sex offender claimed the billionaire helped start the Clinton family foundation, as they tried to boost his image during plea negotiations.
High-powered – and high-priced – lawyers Alan Dershowitz and Gerald Lefcourt sent a 23-page letter to officials at the time arguing for leniency.
"Mr. Epstein was part of the original group that conceived the Clinton Global Initiative, which is described as a project bringing together a community of global leaders to devise and implement innovative solutions to some of the world’s most pressing challenges," read the July 2007 letter. "Focuses of this initiative include poverty, climate change, global health, and religious and ethnic conflicts."
However, RadarOnline.com can report Epstein is not cited as a founding member in any official paperwork filed by the Clinton Global Initiative.
Bill and Hillary To Tell All
Last week, the former president and his wife, Hillary, were subpoenaed by a House Oversight Committee to testify about their relationship with Epstein.
The subpoena to Bill details: "By your own admission, you flew on Jeffrey Epstein’s private plane four separate times in 2002 and 2003. During one of these trips, you were even pictured receiving a 'massage' from one of Mr. Epstein’s victims.
"It has also been claimed that you pressured Vanity Fair not to publish sex trafficking allegations against your 'good friend' Mr. Epstein, and there are conflicting reports about whether you ever visited Mr. Epstein’s island."
Bill's Suspicious Past
The document continued: "While the Department undertakes efforts to uncover and publicly disclose additional information related to Mr. Epstein and Ms. Maxwell’s cases, it is imperative that Congress conduct oversight of the federal government’s enforcement of sex trafficking laws generally and specifically its handling of the investigation and prosecution of Mr. Epstein and Ms. Maxwell.
"The Committee may use the results of this investigation to inform legislative solutions to improve federal efforts to combat sex trafficking and reform the use of non-prosecution agreements and/or plea agreements in sex-crime investigations.
"Given your past relationships with Mr. Epstein and Ms. Maxwell, the Committee believes that you have information regarding their activities that is relevant to the Committee’s investigation."
Bill and Jeffrey's Bond?
Bill's history with Epstein is well-documented. The former president has faced scrutiny for having flown on Epstein's private jet, often referred to as the "Lolita Express."
In his memoir, Citizen, Bill explained his relationship with Epstein, and said: "He hurt a lot of people, but I knew nothing about it, and by the time he was first arrested in 2005, I had stopped contact with him. I’ve never visited his island.
"I wish I had never met him."
Bill also claimed he thought Epstein was "odd" but had "no inkling of the crimes he was committing."