Jeff Bezos' Mother Jackie Dead At 78: Amazon Billionaire's Mom Dies In Her Miami Home After Lewy Body Dementia Diagnosis

Jeff Bezos' beloved mom, Jacklyn, better known as "Jackie," is dead at the age of 78, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The Amazon billionaire's Bezos Scholars Program announced that Jackie died peacefully at her Miami home on Thursday, August 14.

A Heartbreaking Statement

Bezos is seen in 2016 with his mom and stepdad at the the honored with an American Ingenuity Awards in 2016.

"A quiet final chapter to a life that taught all of us, friends and family alike, the true meaning of grit and determination, kindness and service to others. Jackie's life of service was second only to her passion for family and gathering," the statement read. Bezos' mom was diagnosed with the progressive neurological disorder Lewy Body Dementia in 2020 and had health care professionals tending to her medical needs in her final years. Jackie's husband, Miguel "Mike" Bezos, cared for his wife throughout her illness and "remained by her side at every step of this journey." Jackie "battled with the same dignity and courage that shaped every aspect of her life," the statement revealed about her health crisis.

'Jackie Was Relentless'

Jackie was married to Mike Bezos for 57 years until her death.

Jackie was born on December 29, 1946, in Washington, D.C., and her family later moved to New Mexico, where she grew up. The obituary on the Bezos Scholars Program's site told of Jeff's mom's determination and strength, especially when he was a young boy. "As a young, single mom, Jackie was relentless – taking night school classes following high school and working in a bank by day. Her shift overlapped with a young Cuban immigrant who worked the night shift named Miguel (Mike) Bezos. The two fell in love and were married on April 5th, 1968, in what would be the beginning of a deep lifelong partnership across every aspect of their lives," the announcement read about Jeff's parents' love story. The couple, who were married for nearly 60 years, had two children together, Christina and Mark. Mike adopted Jeff when he was four years old and raised him as his son. The tech titan's biological dad is Ted Jorgensen, and Jeff is a product of Jackie's brief first marriage.

Family Accomplishments

Bezos and his dad, Mike, are seen leaving a dinner out in Miami in 2024.

Jackie and Mike created the Bezos Family Foundation in 2000, along with their children and families. Jeff's mom was highly involved in two programs with the foundation: Vroom, "a global early learning initiative that translates leading brain research into accessible, actionable tips to nurture children’s growing minds," as well as the Bezos Scholars Program, supporting students in the U.S. and Africa.

Tragedy After Bezos' Wedding

Bezos' mom was unable to travel to Italy for his lavish wedding celebrations with Lauren Sanchez