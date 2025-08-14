Jeff Bezos' Mother Jackie Dead At 78: Amazon Billionaire's Mom Dies In Her Miami Home After Lewy Body Dementia Diagnosis
Jeff Bezos' beloved mom, Jacklyn, better known as "Jackie," is dead at the age of 78, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Amazon billionaire's Bezos Scholars Program announced that Jackie died peacefully at her Miami home on Thursday, August 14.
A Heartbreaking Statement
"A quiet final chapter to a life that taught all of us, friends and family alike, the true meaning of grit and determination, kindness and service to others. Jackie's life of service was second only to her passion for family and gathering," the statement read.
Bezos' mom was diagnosed with the progressive neurological disorder Lewy Body Dementia in 2020 and had health care professionals tending to her medical needs in her final years. Jackie's husband, Miguel "Mike" Bezos, cared for his wife throughout her illness and "remained by her side at every step of this journey."
Jackie "battled with the same dignity and courage that shaped every aspect of her life," the statement revealed about her health crisis.
'Jackie Was Relentless'
Jackie was born on December 29, 1946, in Washington, D.C., and her family later moved to New Mexico, where she grew up.
The obituary on the Bezos Scholars Program's site told of Jeff's mom's determination and strength, especially when he was a young boy.
"As a young, single mom, Jackie was relentless – taking night school classes following high school and working in a bank by day. Her shift overlapped with a young Cuban immigrant who worked the night shift named Miguel (Mike) Bezos. The two fell in love and were married on April 5th, 1968, in what would be the beginning of a deep lifelong partnership across every aspect of their lives," the announcement read about Jeff's parents' love story.
The couple, who were married for nearly 60 years, had two children together, Christina and Mark. Mike adopted Jeff when he was four years old and raised him as his son. The tech titan's biological dad is Ted Jorgensen, and Jeff is a product of Jackie's brief first marriage.
Family Accomplishments
Jackie and Mike created the Bezos Family Foundation in 2000, along with their children and families.
Jeff's mom was highly involved in two programs with the foundation: Vroom, "a global early learning initiative that translates leading brain research into accessible, actionable tips to nurture children’s growing minds," as well as the Bezos Scholars Program, supporting students in the U.S. and Africa.
Tragedy After Bezos' Wedding
Sadly, Jeff's mom was unable to attend her son's lavish Venice, Italy, wedding celebrations when the Blue Origin founder tied the knot with Lauren Sánchez in late June.
Mike was there representing himself and his wife, arriving two days ahead of the power couple's formal wedding on July 27.
The father and son are incredibly close.
“The reality, as far as I’m concerned, is that my Dad is my natural father,” Jeff told Wired magazine in 1999. “The only time I ever think about it, genuinely, is when a doctor asks me to fill out a form.”