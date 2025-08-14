EXCLUSIVE: Cat Cora Divorce Drama Gets Ugly As Ex-Wife Demands Celebrity Chef Pay Over $1Million In Explosive Lawsuit — And Accuses Her Of 'Causing Emotional Harm to Their Children'

Cat and Jennifer began a bitter divorce in 2020, after 17 years of marriage. As part of the divorce, Jennifer was awarded $30,000 per month from Cat's business profits to collect on back support. The court had previously awarded Jennifer $8,000 per month in child support and another $9,000 per month in spousal support.

Just two months after the ruling, Cat filed for bankruptcy and stopped sending the money to her ex. In newly filed court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Jennifer claims she is still owed more than $1million.

Jennifer's claim states a trustee report details "millions (of dollars) in hidden and transferred assets, nonpayment of court-ordered child and spousal support, and use of shell companies (including Global Chef Enterprises) to shield income during bankruptcy."

She also lashed out at her ex's parenting responsibilities, claiming the first female Iron Chef "has withheld our sons, Thatcher and Nash, from my court-ordered custodial time for a total of 36 days, during the period when she was transitioning her bankruptcy from Chapter 11 to Chapter 7.

"This conduct violated my parenting time and caused significant harm to my relationship with the children."