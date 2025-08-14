Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Cat Cora Divorce Drama Gets Ugly As Ex-Wife Demands Celebrity Chef Pay Over $1Million In Explosive Lawsuit — And Accuses Her Of 'Causing Emotional Harm to Their Children'

Cat Cora and ex-wife Jennifer continue to show animosity toward each other.

Aug. 14 2025, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

The ex-wife of celebrity chef Cat Cora has slammed the star for not paying up after their messy divorce, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Jennifer Cora has also accused her ex of keeping their kids away from her and harassing her in a "years-long campaign of retaliation."

Cat and Jennifer began a bitter divorce in 2020, after 17 years of marriage. As part of the divorce, Jennifer was awarded $30,000 per month from Cat's business profits to collect on back support. The court had previously awarded Jennifer $8,000 per month in child support and another $9,000 per month in spousal support.

Just two months after the ruling, Cat filed for bankruptcy and stopped sending the money to her ex. In newly filed court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Jennifer claims she is still owed more than $1million.

Jennifer's claim states a trustee report details "millions (of dollars) in hidden and transferred assets, nonpayment of court-ordered child and spousal support, and use of shell companies (including Global Chef Enterprises) to shield income during bankruptcy."

She also lashed out at her ex's parenting responsibilities, claiming the first female Iron Chef "has withheld our sons, Thatcher and Nash, from my court-ordered custodial time for a total of 36 days, during the period when she was transitioning her bankruptcy from Chapter 11 to Chapter 7.

"This conduct violated my parenting time and caused significant harm to my relationship with the children."

In 2023, Jennifer rushed to court, objecting to the bankruptcy of the chef's debt being wiped clean. She argued Cat had failed to move her Chapter 11 case forward or present a reorganization plan for her debt.

Jennifer accused Cat of not filing the bankruptcy for any "legitimate reorganization purpose. Instead, it is clear that [Cat] filed these cases solely to continue her scorched earth policy of refusing to abide by her Court-ordered domestic support obligations to Jennifer and their children."

But in court documents, Cat argued she lost her successful chef empire due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"For nearly three years, I have been on food stamps and other government assistance without access to basic financial services such as a bank account, credit card, debit card, or checks," she wrote in a response to the court judgment.

"I have no retirement plans, own no real estate, and was forced to sell my business for a fire sale price. I have also had to resort to pawning personal belongings to purchase necessities."

As RadarOnline.com reported, Cat was awarded primary custody of the children in 2023, with apparently little objection from the pair. At a custody hearing, the chef trashed Jennifer and accused her of being "abusive" and "out of control at times."

The judge agreed, saying: "Based on (Cat’s) testimony, it appears her request for sole legal and physical custody should be granted and that there be no child support for those two children under the circumstances." He noted, "What (Cat) said made sense."

The court order noted the judge did not find Jennifer’s testimony persuasive. He said while she claimed her actions were "not abusive the fact is that they were."

