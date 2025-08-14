EXCLUSIVE: 'Dictator Trump Won't Be Stopped By Republicans' as Prez Warns He Will Ignore Congress and Keep National Guard in DC Despite Massive Backlash
Donald Trump is doing whatever he wants, and no one is going to stop him, at least that is what one organization thinks, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The controversial president recently warned he will have no problem ignoring Congress if they have an issue with his decision to keep the National Guard in Washington, D.C. for more than 30 days.
Trump Does What He Wants
This week, Trump invoked the Home Rule Act, officially handing the executive branch control over Washington's police for up to 30 days. If the politician wants more than that, he would have to go through Congress; however, Trump isn't ready to listen to their decision.
"If it's a national emergency, we can do it without Congress, but we expect to be before Congress very quickly," the 79-year-old said during his speech announcing the 2025 Kennedy Center honorees on Wednesday, August 13.
He added: "I don’t want to call a national emergency... If I have to, I will."
However, not everyone was on board with Trump's warning, especially the Congressional Integrity Project, which offered up a blistering response.
Will The GOP Stand Up To Trump?
"Donald Trump unilaterally sent the National Guard into our nation's capital, steamrolling local officials to distract from his refusal to release the Epstein files and his sinking poll numbers," the statement kicked off, as they noted Trump's recent efforts to try and "distract" from the Jeffrey Epstein drama.
It continued: "Now he’s threatening to extend their deployment indefinitely—with or without Congressional approval—a dangerous power grab that demands immediate pushback from Congress."
The organization also revealed how unlikely it is that the GOP will stand up to Trump for once.
"Congressional Republicans face a stark choice: defend the Constitution and the rule of law, or keep rolling over to Trump's authoritarian demands," the statement continued.
"Instead of holding him accountable, they're enabling him to militarize our capital and setting the stage for troop deployments in other cities. It's time for Republican leaders to stop the sham hearings, stand up for their constituents, and for our democracy, and say: enough is enough."
During his press conference, Trump revealed he was "going to Congress for a relatively small amount of money" to "fix up" D.C.
The former reality star also boasted he is working on a crime bill, and hopes it will seep into other major cities, including New York and Los Angeles.
Homeless People Ruin Trump's Golf Day
"We’re going to need a crime bill that we’re going to be putting in, and it’s going to pertain initially to D.C.," Trump said. "We’re going to be asking for extensions on that, long-term extensions, because you can’t have 30 days."
Trump rocked D.C. on Monday, August 11, after he announced that he was taking control over the state's police force, as he deployed the National Guard to patrol the city's streets.
Trump has also been focused on cleaning up the streets of D.C. According to The Guardian, the president became obsessed with the city after homeless people seemed to ruin his drive from the White House to the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia.
Following the eye-opening drive, Trump took to Truth Social to go off on homeless people, as he raged: "The Homeless have to move out, IMMEDIATELY... We will give you places to stay, but FAR from the Capital."
He also posted images of people in tents in the Capitol, including someone sleeping in front of the American Institute Pharmacy Building on Constitution Avenue, photos that were believed to be taken from his motorcade on his golf trip.