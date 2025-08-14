EXCLUSIVE: 'Dictator Trump Won't Be Stopped By Republicans' as Prez Warns He Will Ignore Congress and Keep National Guard in DC Despite Massive Backlash

This week, Trump invoked the Home Rule Act, officially handing the executive branch control over Washington's police for up to 30 days. If the politician wants more than that, he would have to go through Congress; however, Trump isn't ready to listen to their decision.

"If it's a national emergency, we can do it without Congress, but we expect to be before Congress very quickly," the 79-year-old said during his speech announcing the 2025 Kennedy Center honorees on Wednesday, August 13.

He added: "I don’t want to call a national emergency... If I have to, I will."

However, not everyone was on board with Trump's warning, especially the Congressional Integrity Project, which offered up a blistering response.