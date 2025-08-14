Royal Family Nightmare: Meghan Markle Slips and Reveals How She Breaks Strict Protocol While Sharing Intimate Detail About Prince Harry In New Netflix Trailer
Meghan Markle has been ruthless about breaking protocol while a working member of the British royal family, and she's continuing to bash their traditions in a subtle dig on her Netflix lifestyle and cooking show, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Markle, 44, described how her husband, Prince Harry, doesn't like lobster, although she was preparing a meal featuring the seafood in a scene from With Love, Meghan, as seen in the trailer for the show's second season.
Shellfish No-No
As a member of the royal family, Harry, 40, was brought up not to eat seafood, particularly shellfish like lobster and crab.
"When dining, the royal family has to be careful with shellfish due to shellfish poisoning, due to their work schedules," former royal butler Grant Harrold told The Express in 2022. "It is a very sensible move to abandon having seafood when out and about on public duties."
Now that Harry is living in Montecito, Calif., and estranged from the royal family, it appears his wife is serving him seafood, although Markle admitted he doesn't have a fondness for it.
While whipping up a dish with Spanish-American chef José Andrés, Markle complained, "Do you know who doesn't like lobster? My husband."
She burst out in a fit of laughter after Andrés joked, "And you married him?"
Breaking Royal Protocol
After marrying Prince Harry in May 2018, Markle struggled to adjust to royal protocol. She went bare-legged and would forgo wearing pantyhose during public appearances.
Markle also took a liking to donning black nail polish despite Queen Elizabeth II preferring royal women only wear pale pink or neutral hues.
Markle frequently flaunted royal protocol with constant clingy PDA involving Harry while on important royal visits and in church.
The California native also walked ahead of the Duke of Sussex while visiting with foreign leaders, which was a major no since he was a member of the royal family.
The Duchess of Sussex openly talked in the couple's Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, about how she thought it "was a joke" when Harry told her she'd need to curtsey when meeting his grandmother, the queen.
Controversial Chrissy Teigen
The diva duchess' desire to make shellfish was hardly the most controversial part of the trailer.
The Suits alum took plenty of heat for including Chrissy Teigen in a segment where they made crafts.
Fans noted how Markle has been a vocal advocate against cyberbullying, while Teigen, 39, was cancelled from social media after tweets resurfaced where she viciously taunted then-teenage bride Courtney Stodden, even telling the aspiring actress to kill herself.
Teigen has repeatedly apologized for the comments, but she's never been able to shake her mean girl reputation.
"For Meghan Markle to feature Chrissy Teigen in the role of ‘friend’ after what we have seen she wrote online to other people and about children is beyond comprehension," one fan griped on X.
A second hissed: "Let’s remind everyone how Chrissy Teigen almost drove a teenager to off herself with relentless online bullying and didn’t apologize until she got called out. This is NOT a good look for Meghan."
Netflix's Downgraded Extension
Netflix delivered Markle and Harry a massive professional blow on August 11, when the streaming service decided to end their exclusive megabucks deal with the former royals and continue in a downgraded capacity.
The platform will now have a first-look deal with the couple, meaning they will hear pitches from the duo and be able to pass on projects that Markle and Harry can then shop around to other outlets.
Throughout the end of the year, With Love, Meghan's second season drops on August 26, while the series features a holiday special in December.