Royal Family Nightmare: Meghan Markle Slips and Reveals How She Breaks Strict Protocol While Sharing Intimate Detail About Prince Harry In New Netflix Trailer

As a member of the royal family, Harry, 40, was brought up not to eat seafood, particularly shellfish like lobster and crab.

"When dining, the royal family has to be careful with shellfish due to shellfish poisoning, due to their work schedules," former royal butler Grant Harrold told The Express in 2022. "It is a very sensible move to abandon having seafood when out and about on public duties."

Now that Harry is living in Montecito, Calif., and estranged from the royal family, it appears his wife is serving him seafood, although Markle admitted he doesn't have a fondness for it.

While whipping up a dish with Spanish-American chef José Andrés, Markle complained, "Do you know who doesn't like lobster? My husband."

She burst out in a fit of laughter after Andrés joked, "And you married him?"