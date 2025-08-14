Jimmy Fallon Uses Taylor Swift to Brutally Mock Trump and Claims Prez Is 'Too Distracted' With Pedo Epstein Scandal to Deal With World Issues — 'His Mind Is A Blank Space'
Donald Trump has sparked a war with late-night television.
Jimmy Fallon has become the latest late-night host to dedicate their show to dunking on the president amid outrage at his administration's handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case and Stephen Colbert being axed by CBS after Paramount's $16million settlement with Trump, among many other issues.
The Tonight Show host used Taylor Swift songs to roast Trump ahead of his peace summit with Vladimir Putin in Alaska, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Tonight Show's writers' room appeared to take note of internet search trends when preparing for Wednesday night's show, which aired hours after Swift's internet-breaking interview on boyfriend Travis Kelce's podcast New Heights dropped.
During his opening monologue, Fallon used Swift's songs as puns to mock Trump ahead of his meeting with Putin – and insinuated he had sinister ties to Epstein.
In one line, Fallon told the audience: "For a long time Trump looked at Putin and thought, You Belong With Me, and when the people warned him to steer clear, he would just Shake It Off."
Fallon Says Trump's Mind is a 'Blank Space'
Fallon earned a roaring laugh from the audience when he said Americans were concerned Trump wasn't ready to negotiate a ceasefire in Ukraine with Putin "since his mind is basically a giant Blank Space."
Fallon then threw shade at the president and his well-documented friendship with the late convicted pedophile, all while naming some of the pop billionaire's biggest hits.
He told the audience: "Also, he's distracted by the Epstein scandal. He’ll tell Putin it’s been a Cruel Summer because everyone thinks I Did Something Bad but I swear everyone on the island was 22."
The stunned crowd could be heard reacting, "Oooooh" when Fallon crossed the line.
Swift's Democratic Support
Of course, Fallon's use of Swift song titles to troll the president was particularly rich given Trump famously said he "hates" the singer and has a long history beefing with her.
For years, Swift has publicly supported Democratic causes and candidates, including Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election. In her documentary Miss Americana, Swift passionately defended her decision to support 2018 Democratic Senate candidate Phil Bredesen over Marsha Blackburn, who she described as "Trump in a wig."
Swift also expressed deep regret over not coming out against Trump in 2016.
When then-President Trump was asked his thoughts about Swift endorsing Bredesen, he quipped: "I'm sure Taylor Swift knows nothing, and doesn't know anything about (Blackburn). I like Taylor's music about 25 percent less now, OK?”
EXCLUSIVE: Cat Cora Divorce Drama Gets Ugly As Ex-Wife Demands Celebrity Chef Pay Over $1Million In Explosive Lawsuit — And Accuses Her Of 'Causing Emotional Harm to Their Children'
Despite Swift criticizing Trump's policies during his first term and endorsing Joe Biden in 2020, Trump said the 14-time Grammy winner wouldn't endorse Harris in 2024 because he "made her so much money."
He then shared creepy AI-generated images of Swift appearing to endorse her campaign, prompting the singer to publicly support Harris for president.
After Swift called out Trump's use of the AI-images in her social media endorsement, the president said he wasn't a "fan" and the megastar would "pay a price" for promoting Harris' campaign.