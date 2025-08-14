EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at War Over PR Strategies As Duke's Charity is Buried in Race and Bullying Scandal
"They feel like there's a coordinated effort to destroy them – and it's now tearing them apart," an insider has told RadarOnline.com about the impact of the mounting pressure facing Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.
After the high of celebrating her 44th birthday last week with close friends, the diva Duchess of Sussex is embroiled in fresh bullying allegations that have sparked huge tensions between the couple over how to manage the fallout.
Never Ending Drama For The Couple
Prince Harry, 40, and Meghan have faced relentless scrutiny since stepping back from royal duties in 2020, but the latest claims against his Sentebale charity threaten to derail their carefully managed public image.
A source said: "They just can't seem to get a break – it's crisis after crisis for them at the moment, and it's causing huge arguments.
"They are blowing up at each other for sparking crises, then also arguing about the best ways to handle the fallout and PR that goes with them.
"Every time they try to move forward, something pulls them back. Harry is determined to rebuild their public image, but once the bullying accusations within his charity popped up again, it feels like they are back where they started.
"He feels like they're caught in an endless wave of negative publicity, and Meghan is angry about the state of their brand."
Another insider added about the pair's wars over how to PR their gaffes: "They have different ways they want to deal with the optics of their scandals.
"Meghan always wants to fight aggressively – she's passionate about defending herself and correcting the narrative – while Harry prefers to be more careful.
"She reacts by going on the offensive, but he just wishes the whole thing would stop."
Meghan's Bully Accusations
Markle has faced accusations of mistreating staff for years.
It was reported in 2021 former royal communications secretary Jason Knauf filed complaints alleging Markle's bullying behavior drove two personal assistants from the Sussex household.
These claims were further expanded in the 2022 book, Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind The Crown, and discussed again recently on the "Kinsey Schofield Unfiltered" podcast.
The Sussexes have a notoriously high staff turnover – with 25 employees leaving since 2017.
Markle's brand, As Ever, has been mired in controversies, including accusations she has ripped off recipes from chefs.
And Harry is facing huge embarrassment over his charity Sentebale.
He is now considering establishing a new good cause after a dispute that led to him leaving the organization.
It comes after the Duke of Sussex was criticized by the Charity Commission for allowing a row with the chair of Sentebale, which he co-founded in 2006, to "play out publicly."
The bust-up involved Harry stepping down as patron in March in support of trustees who resigned in opposition to the board's chair, Dr Sophie Chandauka, who had previously accused him of bullying and harassment.
Despite the pressures on the pair, our source said the Sussexes remain determined to face the challenges together.
They added: "Meghan is refusing to let these accusations shape her identity.
"She has made it clear that she won't allow this situation to tear them apart, and both she and Harry are committed to overcoming it.
"But she acknowledges that this has been one of the most challenging and stressful times in their marriage, and things are very strained between her and Harry."