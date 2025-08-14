EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at War Over PR Strategies As Duke's Charity is Buried in Race and Bullying Scandal

Prince Harry, 40, and Meghan have faced relentless scrutiny since stepping back from royal duties in 2020, but the latest claims against his Sentebale charity threaten to derail their carefully managed public image.

A source said: "They just can't seem to get a break – it's crisis after crisis for them at the moment, and it's causing huge arguments.

"They are blowing up at each other for sparking crises, then also arguing about the best ways to handle the fallout and PR that goes with them.

"Every time they try to move forward, something pulls them back. Harry is determined to rebuild their public image, but once the bullying accusations within his charity popped up again, it feels like they are back where they started.