RFK Jr. Mocked Over 'Staged' Hiking Video With Dr. Oz as Former TV Host Climbs Cliff and Asks 'How Do We Get Down?' in Awkward Moment
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Dr. Mehmet Oz are being destroyed on social media as the awkward duo is being accused of staging a hiking outing, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Secretary of Health and Human Services and the Medicare chief joined forces to take a hike at the Garden of the Gods park in Colorado Springs and urge Americans to stay fit, but all they did was kick off plenty of backlash.
RFK. Jr and Oz's Odd Hiking Video
In the clip, RFK Jr. and Oz walk alongside one another, listing the health benefits of physical activity until things take a bizarre turn.
"God talks to us through many vectors… but nowhere with such texture, grace, joy, and detail as through creation," RFK Jr., wearing jeans on his outing, says. "We come here because this is the way that God talks to us, to link us to our creator, to link us to the 20,000 generations of human beings that were here before laptops."
Oz then claims the country would save "$100 billion in health expenses" if people "walked 15 minutes a day."
"Mehmet, we got to go. This mountain is not going to climb itself," RFK Jr., who once revealed doctors found a parasite in his brain, says.
Later in the video, RFK Jr. struggles to climb a rock, as Oz follows behind.
"So how do we get down?" Oz, 65, asks, before the pair make their way down the rock in the most awkward way possible. Despite both RFK Jr. and Oz trying to spread a positive message, users on X couldn't get over how "staged" it all looked.
One person raged: "Not sure what’s weirder, the staged hike for the cameras or wearing jeans while hiking... weirdos."
Another added: "This is such a weird and fake video! Enough with the nonsense," and a user said, "Dr. Oz always looks a little uncomfortable in these..."
RFK Jr. Guts Vaccine Research
"While RFK Jr. and Dr. Oz preach the gospel of fresh air from their privileged hikes, their track record of peddling pseudoscience and antivax nonsense makes them the last people we should trust for real health advice," a person went off.
Earlier this month, RFK Jr., 71, and the United States government canceled nearly half a billion dollars' worth of grants and contracts for mRNA vaccine research.
Jeff Coller, professor of RNA biology and therapeutics at Johns Hopkins University, slammed the move as "completely reckless," and suggested the decision was "clearly being made for political motivations and not those that are rested in our science."
"People are going to die because we're cutting short funding for this technology," Former Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams also told CBS News.
The administration, like most things, has done a 180, as just five years ago, President Trump referred to mRNA vaccines as a "medical miracle."
"This is one of the greatest scientific accomplishments in history," Trump said at the time during the height of COVID-19. "It will save millions of lives and soon end the pandemic once and for all."
Things have changed now with RFK Jr. in Trump's ear, as years before he found himself in the White House, the conspiracy theorist filed a citizen petition asking for the federal government to revoke its authorization of all COVID-19 vaccines.