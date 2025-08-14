Is Late-Night TV Dead Forever? Paramount President Sounds Off On 'Woke' Programming After Colbert's Show Is Canceled — As Trump Predicts Kimmel and Fallon Are Next To Get Axed

"Late-night has a huge problem right now," Shell said on Wednesday, August 13, at a press conference with other top Paramount executives, according to reports.

While Shell was not a part of the decision to end Colbert's show, he made it clear he is fully on board. Despite Colbert having strong ratings, viewing habits are changing, according to Shell.

He said: "The problem is that 80 percent of the viewership and growing is on YouTube,” and explained YouTube pays "45 cents on the dollar," television companies cannot "make it work economically anymore."

Colbert, 61, announced CBS pulled the plug on The Late Show on July 17, claiming the popular comedian was informed the night prior that his current season would be his last.