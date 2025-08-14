Hulk Hogan's Daughter Brooke, 37, Spotted Breaking Down In Tears During Walk With Family Members After She Demanded an Autopsy on Late WWE Icon Following His Shocking Death at 71
Brooke Hogan has been caught in a raw and vulnerable moment as she continues to struggle with processing the enormous loss of her father, Hulk Hogan, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
It's been a rollercoaster of emotions for the WWE legend's family since he died at age 71 on July 24 after suffering a heart attack at his Clearwater, Florida, home.
Days after what would have been Hulk's 72nd birthday, his funeral – and demands for an autopsy – Brooke didn't try to hide her pain from onlookers as she broke down and cried on a walk.
Brooke's Emotional Walk With Family
Brooke, 37, was spotted on a stroll around Orlando with family members on Tuesday, August 12. She wore a black spaghetti strap athletic dress and her blonde hair was piled on top of her head in a messy bun.
While she didn't appear to be wearing any makeup, it likely wouldn't have helped cover the heartbreak she was clearly feeling as she wiped tears from her face.
She reportedly explained to paparazzi she became overwhelmed with emotion on the walk because the sunset reminded her of her late father.
Brooke Defends Decision to Skip Hulk's Funeral
Pointing out the sunset and telling husband Steven Oleksy how much Hulk would have appreciated it apparently triggered Brooke's tears.
Brooke referenced Hulk's love of sunsets and the beach in a heartbreaking Instagram post shared on the day of his funeral. Her post defended her decision to not attend the memorial service because her "father hated the morbidity of funerals" and "didn't want one."
She explained how she had "to make my own decision to honor him the best and most genuine way I knew how," which was "privately."
So, Brooke, her husband and their infant twins Oliver and Molly headed to the beach for a family day. She noted, "The only thing missing today was him in his pop-up lawn chair watching the waves... and the sunset."
She continued in the caption: "Daddy, we honored you in the simplest way that agreed with my soul. We took our babies to the beach, and put them in the same salty waters you loved.
"We love you and honor the things that made you so special. Every grain of sand and every wave reminded me of being your beach baby, and brought us closer to you. I pray you are at peace and know how dearly I love you."
Brooke's Demands For an Autopsy
As RadarOnline.com reported, Brooke aired her frustrations over how Hulk's death has been handled on her Instagram Story.
Brooke said in an August 7 post: "I’m glad to see that my dad has not been cremated and that Sky (Daily, Hulk's widow) is waiting because of family questions.
"With all of the speculation and uncertainty of my dad’s death, I want to personally offer to pay for an autopsy if that’s what it takes to get it done. My dad’s dignity and legacy deserve it."
In a follow-up post, Brooke claimed she saw "multiple near-perfect blood panels" while managing Hulk's medical care.
Hulk's cause of death was ruled natural due to acute myocardial infarction, commonly known as a heart attack.
Documents further revealed the World Champion wrestler also had a history of atrial fibrillation, common disorder that causes irregular heart beats, and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, which impacts white blood cells called lymphocytes.