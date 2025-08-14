EXCLUSIVE: Justin Timberlake 'More Determined Than Ever' to Save Marriage to Jessica Biel as He Battles Lyme Disease
Justin Timberlake's recent Lyme disease diagnosis has forced him to rethink his priorities and put his focus firmly on repairing his shattered relationship with his wife, Jessica Biel, and their children, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 44-year-old singer recently revealed he had been "battling some health issues" during his Forget Tomorrow world tour.
Is Timberlake A New Man?
"I've been battling some health issues, and was diagnosed with Lyme disease, which I don't say so you feel bad for me, but to shed some light on what I've been up against… if you've experienced this disease or know someone who has, then you're aware living with this can be relentlessly debilitating, both mentally and physically," he wrote on Instagram.
A source close to Timberlake has now told us about how the diagnosis is changing him: "This has really opened his eyes. He knows now that he can't keep pushing at full speed without it taking a toll.
"He’s telling people that if he's going to slow down, he wants to spend that energy on Jessica and the kids – not work or late nights, just his family."
Doing All He Can For Their Marriage
The insider claimed the couple's 13-year marriage had been through "terribly stormy times," but stressed Timberlake is "more determined than ever" to make things work with the actress.
Timberlake and Biel, 43, share two sons – Silas, 10, and Phineas, 5.
Friends of the couple say that while they have been spending more time apart during his tour, they are speaking regularly.
One added: "They've been through some tough moments, but he's showing that he's ready to focus on home life and put the effort in when the tour wraps."
'A Strong Lapse In Judgement'
The singer's health announcement came after months of speculation about his behavior on stage and in public.
In June 2024, he was arrested for driving while intoxicated in New York, an incident that quickly went viral after reports he told cops at the time: "This is going to ruin the tour."
The arrest revived coverage of Timberlake's past controversies, including his 2019 apology to Biel after being photographed holding hands with his Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright, 36.
At the time, Timberlake called it "a strong lapse in judgment" but denied any romantic involvement with Wainwright.
According to insiders, the Lyme disease diagnosis has prompted Timberlake to also cut back on commitments and make lifestyle changes.
A source said: "Doctors have stressed to him that reducing stress is crucial for healing. That means cutting back on late nights and travel, and spending more time with family. He's said this is the first time in years he's paused to reflect on what truly matters."
The former NSYNC member has spent much of the past two decades balancing music, acting, and family life.
Biel, who has starred in series including The Sinner and films such as Total Recall, has also been busy with her projects while raising their children.
For now, Timberlake is continuing the Forget Tomorrow tour with adjusted schedules to accommodate his treatment.
"He understands that fans matter," the source said, adding: "But he's also clear that his marriage and health must take priority now. That's the biggest change in mindset with him now."