EXCLUSIVE: Justin Timberlake 'More Determined Than Ever' to Save Marriage to Jessica Biel as He Battles Lyme Disease

Justin Timberlake 's recent Lyme disease diagnosis has forced him to rethink his priorities and put his focus firmly on repairing his shattered relationship with his wife, Jessica Biel, and their children, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"I've been battling some health issues, and was diagnosed with Lyme disease, which I don't say so you feel bad for me, but to shed some light on what I've been up against… if you've experienced this disease or know someone who has, then you're aware living with this can be relentlessly debilitating, both mentally and physically," he wrote on Instagram.

A source close to Timberlake has now told us about how the diagnosis is changing him: "This has really opened his eyes. He knows now that he can't keep pushing at full speed without it taking a toll.

"He’s telling people that if he's going to slow down, he wants to spend that energy on Jessica and the kids – not work or late nights, just his family."