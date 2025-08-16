Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: From Cheaters to Romance Experts? 'GMA' Love Rats TJ Holmes and Amy Robach Shopping Tell-All Book About Relationship Advice...Years After Being Busted for Having an Affair

TJ Holmes and Amy Robach are shopping a romance guide after their 'GMA' cheating scandal made headlines.

Aug. 16 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Infidelity meets inspiration as Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes – better known for breaking vows than writing them – are now shopping a tell-all in which they pitch themselves as relationship experts, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Critics blast Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' love manual as tone-deaf and hypocritical.
Critics blast Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' love manual as tone-deaf and hypocritical.

The former GMA anchors, whose steamy office affair torpedoed two marriages and both of their careers, are shopping a self-help book about love, "resilience" and "transformation," sources said.

"They honestly believe they've emerged stronger – and that they have wisdom to share," said an insider.

The former 'GMA' stars pitch a self-help romance book after scandal rocked their marriages.
The former 'GMA' stars pitch a self-help romance book after scandal rocked their marriages.

But not everyone is swooning.

"It's like arsonists writing a book on fire safety," said one critic.

"You don't get to blow up your marriages and then sell people the ashes."

