EXCLUSIVE: From Cheaters to Romance Experts? 'GMA' Love Rats TJ Holmes and Amy Robach Shopping Tell-All Book About Relationship Advice...Years After Being Busted for Having an Affair
Infidelity meets inspiration as Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes – better known for breaking vows than writing them – are now shopping a tell-all in which they pitch themselves as relationship experts, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Plans To Release The Book
The former GMA anchors, whose steamy office affair torpedoed two marriages and both of their careers, are shopping a self-help book about love, "resilience" and "transformation," sources said.
"They honestly believe they've emerged stronger – and that they have wisdom to share," said an insider.
Broken Marriages
EXCLUSIVE: Lonely Kim Kardashian Has 'Five Custom-Tailored A.I. Boyfriends' To Help Improve Her 'Dating Skills' – After Being Snubbed by NFL Hunk Tom Brady in Italy
But not everyone is swooning.
"It's like arsonists writing a book on fire safety," said one critic.
"You don't get to blow up your marriages and then sell people the ashes."