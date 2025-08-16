EXCLUSIVE: Lonely Kim Kardashian Has 'Five Custom-Tailored A.I. Boyfriends' To Help Improve Her 'Dating Skills' – After Being Snubbed by NFL Hunk Tom Brady in Italy
Artificial intelligence is everywhere, with experts even saying A.I. could help people deal with loneliness, but who'd have thought Kim Kardashian would be turning to it?
An insider told RadarOnline.com the thrice-divorced reality superstar and mom of four has jumped on the A.I. bandwagon.
Kim And Her Robot Boyfriend?
Kim uses it constantly," the insider claimed. "She goes to it for any question she has and for advice on how to handle problems. She basically uses it as a therapist."
Here's where it gets interesting: The source claimed the 44-year-old also has "custom-tailored A.I. boyfriends.
"She has about five of them, and she's trained them all to have different personalities so she can go back and forth talking to them and practicing her dating skills."
Naturally, added the source, sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian are giving her a hard time.
"But she claims it's helping her with her 'game,'" the insider claimed.