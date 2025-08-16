EXCLUSIVE: From Lock Up... To Lawyer? Sean 'Diddy' Combs Eyeing Law School and a Diploma After Narrowly Escaping Life in Prison During Sex-Trafficking Trial
Sean "Diddy" Combs must have found his recent time on trial fascinating, because RadarOnline.com can reveal the 55-year-old Bad Boy Records boss has caught the legal bug after narrowly escaping the most serious charges in his latest high-profile scandal.
Diddy, A Future Lawyer?
"He thinks he's got a legal mind," said an insider.
"He's convinced that his strategy is what helped dismantle the case."
Now he wants to trade the studio for the courtroom.
While Kim Kardashian is still in California's legal apprenticeship program, Combs – despite his rep's denial – is reportedly eyeing law school, a diploma, the works.
Diddy's Plan To 'Own The System'
"He wants the degree, the title – and the power that comes with it," another source added.
As one insider put it: "Diddy doesn't just want to beat the system. He wants to own it."