EXCLUSIVE: From Lock Up... To Lawyer? Sean 'Diddy' Combs Eyeing Law School and a Diploma After Narrowly Escaping Life in Prison During Sex-Trafficking Trial

Sean "Diddy" Combs
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Eyeing Law School and a Diploma After Narrowly Escaping Life in Prison During Sex-Trafficking Trial

The rapper would like to salvage his career.

Aug. 16 2025

Sean "Diddy" Combs must have found his recent time on trial fascinating, because RadarOnline.com can reveal the 55-year-old Bad Boy Records boss has caught the legal bug after narrowly escaping the most serious charges in his latest high-profile scandal.

Diddy, A Future Lawyer?

Sean 'Diddy' Combs eyes law school as Kim Kardashian continues legal path in California.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs eyes law school as Kim Kardashian continues legal path in California.

"He thinks he's got a legal mind," said an insider.

"He's convinced that his strategy is what helped dismantle the case."

Now he wants to trade the studio for the courtroom.

While Kim Kardashian is still in California's legal apprenticeship program, Combs – despite his rep's denial – is reportedly eyeing law school, a diploma, the works.

Diddy's Plan To 'Own The System'

Insiders said Combs wants more than acquittal – he wants the legal power behind the title.
Insiders said Combs wants more than acquittal – he wants the legal power behind the title.

"He wants the degree, the title – and the power that comes with it," another source added.

As one insider put it: "Diddy doesn't just want to beat the system. He wants to own it."

