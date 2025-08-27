EXCLUSIVE: Sharon Stone 'Fuming' Over ‘Basic Instinct’ Reboot — Decades After Director 'Conned' Her Into Infamous Leg-Crossing Scene

Stone wrote candidly in her memoir The Beauty of Living Twice about how she was misled during the filming of the film's notorious interrogation scene.

She recalled being told to remove her underwear because it was reflecting light, and reassured nothing would be visible on screen.

The movie star later discovered otherwise when she saw the finished cut in a screening room filled with agents and lawyers. "That was how I saw my vagina shot for the first time," she wrote.

Afterward, she said she slapped director Paul Verhoeven and immediately sought legal advice.

At the time, her lawyer informed her the shot had not been legal under Screen Actors Guild rules, but she ultimately decided to allow it to remain in the movie because it suited the character.

"Yes, there have been many points of view on this topic," she wrote, "but since I’m the one with the vagina in question, let me say: the other points of view are bulls---."