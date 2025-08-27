Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Courtney Love and Frances Bean Cobain Send Cease-and-Desist Letters to Shut Down New Investigation into Rocker's Death Amid Wild 'Murder Conspiracy' Claims

picture of Courtney Love and Francis Bean Cobain and Kurt Cobain
Source: MEGA

Courtney Love and Francis Bean Cobain have attempted to stop investigations into the Nirvana star's 1994 suicide.

Aug. 27 2025, Published 10:59 a.m. ET

Courtney Love and daughter Frances Bean Cobain are attempting to shut down fresh investigations into Kurt Cobain's death amid wild claims the Nirvana rocker was murdered.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the duo have sent cease-and-desist letters to a select group of journalists working on the facts surrounding the star's death in 1994.

Going Legal

picture of Courtney Love and Francis Bean Cobain
Source: MEGA

Cobain's widow Love and their daughter Francis Bean have instructed an L.A. law firm to act on fresh death investigations.

Via lawyers, Cobain's widow and daughter — who was just one when the musician was found dead in his Seattle home from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head — are threatening to enforce the "rights of publicity" around the singer in order to shut down the production of any articles, videos, and podcasts that might challenge the mainstream view about how he died.

It’s the second time Cobain’s estate have issued a cease-and-desist order in a matter of months, having attempted to silence investigators in November 2024 which was ignored.

The latest escalation, issued by Los Angeles law firm Ziffren Brittenham, directly warns against what the attorneys describe as "despicable violations" of rights connected to Cobain.

'Despicable Violations'

legal letter from law firm Ziffren Brittenham

A legal letter from law firm Ziffren Brittenham outlines bid to stop investigations being made public.

Since the Smells Like Teen Spirit icon was found dead on April 8, 1994, conspiracy theories into his death have continued to swirl, much to the frustration of Love, 61, and his daughter, now 33.

A gun and suicide note were found next to Cobain's body which was found by an electrician who was carrying out repairs at the musician's home.

However, despite his death being officially ruled as suicide, inconsistencies related to his passing and the subsequent investigation have sparked theories the rocker may not have killed himself.

These include 1.52 mg/l of heroin found in Cobain's system, which is approximately five times the lethal dose for a habitual heroin user.

picture of Courtney Love and Francis Bean Cobain
Source: MEGA

Love and Francis Bean also attempted a cease-and-desist letter in November.

It's been claimed no interviews and interrogations were performed by Seattle Police, even though nine people were confirmed to have been with Cobain at the house just hours before his death.

Multiple handwriting experts opined that Cobain, who was just 27 when he died, did not write the last four lines of the "suicide letter", and only those four lines say or hint at anything considered to be "suicidal" in nature, plus separate receipts for the gun and shells appear to have been placed on his person and next to him.

And one witness from the house was repeatedly threatened years after the event.

Tragic Star

picture of Kurt Cobain
Source: MEGA

Cobain's death in 1994 sparked several conspiracy theories, namely the belief he was actually murdered.

Some sources also claim nine people were present the night Cobain died, several of whom have personal knowledge that the rocker did not commit suicide, and claim that the suicide was staged after the fact.

Previous whistleblowers and alleged eyewitnesses have come forward in the last year.

One journalist has claimed the musician "was killed for his royalties," while another alleged eyewitness who was at the Cobain estate the night of the death, Josef Burns, came forward a year ago in an interview to allege the star was murdered.

