EXCLUSIVE: Courtney Love and Frances Bean Cobain Send Cease-and-Desist Letters to Shut Down New Investigation into Rocker's Death Amid Wild 'Murder Conspiracy' Claims

Via lawyers, Cobain's widow and daughter — who was just one when the musician was found dead in his Seattle home from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head — are threatening to enforce the "rights of publicity" around the singer in order to shut down the production of any articles, videos, and podcasts that might challenge the mainstream view about how he died.

It’s the second time Cobain’s estate have issued a cease-and-desist order in a matter of months, having attempted to silence investigators in November 2024 which was ignored.

The latest escalation, issued by Los Angeles law firm Ziffren Brittenham, directly warns against what the attorneys describe as "despicable violations" of rights connected to Cobain.