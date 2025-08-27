Scott Wolf's Estranged Wife Kelley Arrested for 'Harassment' After Posting Disturbing Instagram Messages As Divorce Drama Erupts

Kelley Wolf has been arrested in Utah, RadarOnline.com can confirm, after posting some troubling messages online.

The couple have been embroiled in a messy divorce.

Late Tuesday night, Kelley went on a social media rampage, detailing her arrest as it was happening on her Instagram Stories.

"The police are here to arrest me," she wrote. "I have no idea why."

Although she is in the middle of a bitter divorce, the 48-year-old insisted she is not a threat to anyone: "I am not suicidal. I am no danger to anyone. I have done nothing."

Kelly confessed to being scared and confused and asked her fans and followers for help.

She said: "They say they have probable cause of a crime? I cannot go to a hospital!! I have no mental disorders. No drugs. No arrests. No speeding tickets ever!!"

Scott, 57, filed for divorce from Kelley, 48, on June 9 after 21 years of marriage. The estranged couple shares children Jackson, 16, Miller, 12, and Lucy, 11.